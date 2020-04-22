Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 9 new cases in Dharavi, number of infections in state inches closer to 6000

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Nine new coronavirus cases were found in Dharavi on Wednesday taking the total number of Covid-19 patients to 189 here. There have been 12 deaths in Dharavi due to coronavirus infection so far. Dharavi is Asia's largest slum and is a densely populated area that has huts situated very close to each other in unhygienic conditions. Spread of Covid-19 infection in Dharavi can cause a major crisis in Mumbai which already has become the epicentre of Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra which in turn, is a severely affected state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has reached 5649. There have been 269 deaths so far. 431 new coronavirus cases were found in the state today. 18 Covid-19 patients passed away today. On a brighter note, 67 patients were discharged today bringing total number of those discharged to 789.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday accompanied teams from central government as they visited Dharavi. The health minister along with the central teams reviewed situation in quarantine and transit camp facility.

Here are the latest Covid-19 figures from districts in Maharashtra

City/ District Positive cases Deaths Discharged Active cases Mumbai 3451 151 442 2858 Thane 447 13 30 404 Palghar 129 4 8 117 Raigad 50 1 4 45 Nashik 95 8 2 85 Ahmednagar 29 2 11 16 Dhule 4 1 0 3 Jalgaon 3 1 1 1 Nandurbar 4 0 0 4 Pune 716 55 137 524 Solapur 25 2 0 23 Satara 13 2 3 8 Kolhapur 9 0 2 7 Sangli 27 1 26 0 Sindhudurg 1 0 1 0 Ratnagiri 8 1 1 6 Aurangabad 35 3 14 18 Jalna 1 0 0 1 Hingoli 1 0 1 0 Parbhani 1 0 0 1 Latur 8 0 8 0 Osmanabad 3 0 3 0 Beed 1 0 0 1 Akola 16 1 0 15 Amravati 6 1 0 5 Yavatmal 16 0 7 9 Buldhana 21 1 8 12 Washim 1 0 0 1 Nagpur 79 1 12 66 Gondia 1 0 1 0 Chandrapur 2 0 0 2

