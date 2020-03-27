Image Source : AP Coronavirus lockdown: Kerala IAS officer with recent travel history jumps quarantine, traced in UP

In a clear case of making mockery of the rules, a junior IAS officer -- Anupam Mishra, who was asked to go in self-isolation in the wake of his recent foreign travel, jumped his quarantine and was later traced to his home in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city.

Mishra, a 2016 batch IAS officer, recently came to Kollam to take up the charge of Sub Collector. He informed his superior that he had been abroad and was readily asked to go into self isolation at his official residence in Kollam, about 70 kms from, here.

Kollam district collector B. Abdul Nassar told the media on Friday that he has given an explanation that when he was told to go into self isolation, he presumed it was to go to his residence back home in Kanpur.

"This is a violation of protocol and I will submit the report of his act to the State government, who are authorised to take further action," said Nassar.

State Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty, who hails from Kollam district said this is a clear case of a lack of social commitment and hence such deeds take place.

According to reports, Mishra got married recently and returned from Singapore and when his seniors informed him to go into self isolation, as that was the norm for all returning from abroad, he started it at his official residence, last week.

Onn Thursday, the officials found out that he was not present in his official residence at Kollam and after seeking his route map, was traced with the help of police, to Kanpur.

With the District Collector indicating this as a clear cut violation, the State Government will have to decide on what action needs to be taken against him.

