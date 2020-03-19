COVID-19 crisis LIVE: Total confirmed cases in India rise to 169; Noida to have new isolation wards

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has neared 170, as more fresh positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from across the country. Top cities across India are on lockdown and have shut their tourist places, parks, malls, cinema halls and other such places. In Noida area of Uttar Pradesh, section 144 has been imposed to restrict the gathering of more than four persons at a place, in order to control the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday evening on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

11:11 am: Maharashtra: Case registered against two doctors in Vasai and Nala Sopara for putting up hoardings outside their clinics, claiming to cure​ coronavirus

10:43 am: 826 samples tested, none of them are positive so far, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on random samples tested so far to rule out community transmission of COVID-19​

10:27 am: In view of the COVID-19 cases reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar, two new isolation wards will be set up at Asian Institute of Medical Science in Sector 40 and Mitra Hospital in Sector 35 in Noida​

10:26 am: Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 2,100 points and the Nifty gave up the 7,900 level in opening session on Thursday as global gloom over the Covid-19 pandemic continued to hammer equities. The rupee too depreciated 60 paise to 74.87 against US dollar in morning session.​

10:25 am: Railways on Thursday cancelled 84 more trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31 in view of coronavirus and low occupancy, officials said. With this, the total number of cancelled trains has climbed to 155. The national transporter had cancelled around 99 trains on Wednesday night.​

10:23 am: Two women test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai metropolitan region, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 47. While one woman had returned from the UK, another one had come back from Dubai

10:18 am: Authorities in Srinagar have announced restrictions in parts of the city including Khanyar area where the first positive case of coronavirus in Kashmir has been detected. The area within a 300-metre radius from the house of the 67-year-old COVID-19 patient in Khanyar locality has been sealed. ​

10:06 am: The second positive case of coronavirus was on Thursday reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total to 2. A person who returned to the state from England on March 15 tested positive for the deadly virus, the state Health Department has said.​

09:58 am: All efforts should be made to ensure that the undertrial prisoners are not physically summoned in District Courts. District judges shall ensure that remand/required judicial work be conducted through video conferencing, wherever possible, directs Allahabad High Court

09:57 am: Maharashtra: People in Nagpur gathered on the streets to exercise after all the gyms in the state are shut due to coronavirus

Maharashtra: People in Nagpur gathered on the streets to exercise after all the gyms in the state are shut due to #Coronavirus. Hardeep Bhatia, a local says, "We are building our immunity system by exercising."

09:52 am: Mumbai: Mass gatherings suspended at St. Michael's Church in Mahim till 1st April​

09:49 am: All India Trinamool Congress parliamentary party’s daily media briefings at the party office in the Parliament have been suspended from today, till 31st March

09:30 am: For the first time after the deadly coronavirus broke out about three months ago in Wuhan, China on Thursday said that no new domestic cases of the COVID-19 were confirmed, including in the virus' epicenter, even as eight more fatalities have been reported, taking the death toll in the country to 3,245.​

09:27 am: Coronavirus cases rise to 169 in the country, says Health Ministry​​

