Friday, April 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus hotspots in Delhi-NCR: All 56 containment zones in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida | Full List

Coronavirus hotspots in Delhi-NCR: All 56 containment zones in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida | Full List

Amid the raging coronavirus outbreak, several state governments in India have identified coronavirus hotspots in their territory and declared them as containment zones as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19. Similar measures have been taken by the state governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the NCR. As many as 56 areas have been declared containment zones in the NCR region including 25 in Delhi, 22 in Noida and 9 in Gurugram. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 10, 2020 8:19 IST
Coronavirus hospots in Delhi-NCR: All 56 containment zones in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida | Full List

Coronavirus hospots in Delhi-NCR: All 56 containment zones in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida | Full List

Amid the raging coronavirus outbreak, several state governments in India have identified coronavirus hotspots in their territory and declared them as containment zones as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19. Similar measures have been taken by the state governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the NCR. As many as 56 areas have been declared containment zones in the NCR region including 25 in Delhi, 22 in Noida and 9 in Gurugram. 

Coronavirus Containment Zones in Delhi

  1. Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
  2. Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
  3. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
  4. Sadar Bazar zone
  5. Shashtri Market in JJ Colony (South Campus)
  6. Dinpur Village
  7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
  8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
  9. Nizamuddin Dargah
  10. B Block, Jahangirpuri
  11. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
  12. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
  13. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur, Delhi
  14. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.
  15. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi
  16. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
  17. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar Wali Masjid 20. Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi
  18. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.
  19. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.
  20. J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden
  21. B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar
  22. F-70 to F-90 block, Dilshad Colony
  23. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
  24. Bengali Market
  25. Nizamuddin Basti

Coronavirus Containment Zones in Noida

  1. Sector 41
  2. Hide Park Sector 78, Supertec Capetown Society Sector 74 
  3. Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100
  4. Alpha-1, Greater Noida
  5. Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Patwari Village
  6. Logix Blosson Country, Paras Tierra Sector 137, Wazidpur village
  7. ATS Dolce Zeta-1, Greater Noida
  8. Ace Golf Shire Society, Sector 150
  9. Sector 27, Sector 28, Noida
  10. Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida
  11. Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida
  12. Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida
  13. Sector 44, Noida
  14. Village Visnoi post Dujana Dadri
  15. Sector 37,Noida
  16. Village Ghodi Bacheda
  17. Stellar Mi Omricron 3 Greater Noida
  18. Palm Olympia, Gaur City 2, Greater Noida Sector 16
  19. Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida
  20. Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B, Noida
  21. Sector 5 and 8 JJ Colony, Noida
  22. Designer Park, Sector 62, Noida

Coronavirus Containment Zones in Gurugram

  1. Sector 9
  2. Sector 54/Nirvana Country
  3. Palam Vihar
  4. Emar Palm Gardens, Sector 83
  5. Laburnum Society
  6. Sector 39
  7. Fazilpur, Jharsa
  8. Ward no. 11, Pataudi
  9. Raipur, Sohna

Fight Against Coronavirus

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X