Coronavirus hotspots in Delhi-NCR: All 56 containment zones in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida | Full List

Amid the raging coronavirus outbreak, several state governments in India have identified coronavirus hotspots in their territory and declared them as containment zones as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19. Similar measures have been taken by the state governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the NCR. As many as 56 areas have been declared containment zones in the NCR region including 25 in Delhi, 22 in Noida and 9 in Gurugram.
Coronavirus Containment Zones in Delhi
- Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
- Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
- Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
- Sadar Bazar zone
- Shashtri Market in JJ Colony (South Campus)
- Dinpur Village
- Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
- Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
- Nizamuddin Dargah
- B Block, Jahangirpuri
- H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
- Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
- 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur, Delhi
- Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.
- Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi
- Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
- Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar Wali Masjid 20. Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi
- Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.
- Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.
- J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden
- B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar
- F-70 to F-90 block, Dilshad Colony
- Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
- Bengali Market
- Nizamuddin Basti
Coronavirus Containment Zones in Noida
- Sector 41
- Hide Park Sector 78, Supertec Capetown Society Sector 74
- Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100
- Alpha-1, Greater Noida
- Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Patwari Village
- Logix Blosson Country, Paras Tierra Sector 137, Wazidpur village
- ATS Dolce Zeta-1, Greater Noida
- Ace Golf Shire Society, Sector 150
- Sector 27, Sector 28, Noida
- Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida
- Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida
- Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida
- Sector 44, Noida
- Village Visnoi post Dujana Dadri
- Sector 37,Noida
- Village Ghodi Bacheda
- Stellar Mi Omricron 3 Greater Noida
- Palm Olympia, Gaur City 2, Greater Noida Sector 16
- Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida
- Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B, Noida
- Sector 5 and 8 JJ Colony, Noida
- Designer Park, Sector 62, Noida
Coronavirus Containment Zones in Gurugram
- Sector 9
- Sector 54/Nirvana Country
- Palam Vihar
- Emar Palm Gardens, Sector 83
- Laburnum Society
- Sector 39
- Fazilpur, Jharsa
- Ward no. 11, Pataudi
- Raipur, Sohna