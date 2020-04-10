Coronavirus hotspots in Delhi-NCR: All 56 containment zones in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida | Full List Amid the raging coronavirus outbreak, several state governments in India have identified coronavirus hotspots in their territory and declared them as containment zones as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19. Similar measures have been taken by the state governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the NCR. As many as 56 areas have been declared containment zones in the NCR region including 25 in Delhi, 22 in Noida and 9 in Gurugram.