3 patients isolated in Delhi hospital; Coronavirus suspected

Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Monday isolated three patients with Coronavirus-like flu symptoms. These three patients had all recently returned from China. This is the first occasion that anyone has been isolated in the national capital over the mysterious new strain of Coronavirus that has led to 106 deaths in China and thousands infected across the globe.

A confirmed case of Coronavirus is yet to be reported in India despite our neighbours like Sri Lanka and Nepal have reported cases of the virus. There has however been such isolation over suspicion in four other cities -- Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Patna.

International airports across the country are on high alert and massive screening is being carried out for anyone landing from China.

In the aftermath of the outbreak, several countries have issued travel advisory to its citizens regarding a visit to China. Even the Chinese government has issued an advisory to its citizens asking them to avoid internatioanal travel.

Cases of Coronavirus have been reported from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Australia, France, Germany, Canada, and the United States.

Also Read | Coronavirus death toll in China moves into triple figures; 106 dead, over 2,700 infected