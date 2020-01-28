Coronavirus death toll in China moves into triple figures; 106 dead, over 2,700 infected

Image Source : AP Coronavirus death toll moves into triple figures; 106 dead, over 2,700 infected

The reported cases of those infected from the new mysterious strain of Coronavirus are increasing with time. As per the latest reports, the number of reported cases has risen above 2,700 while 106 have been confirmed dead. Out of these, a large number of cases have been reported from the Chinese city of Wuhan. Despite China's large scale quarantine of the region, the virus is spreading and spreading fast.

Over the weekend, a death due to Coronavirus was reported from the country's financial capital Shanghai.

But the virus is not limited to China anymore and has spread far and across the international community. Cases of Coronavirus have been reported from Australia, France, USA, Japan, Germany and in India's neighbourhood -- Sri Lanka and Nepal.

In a statement on Monday, Chinese authorities from the Hubei province, in a statement had said

As of 24:00 on January 27 [16:00 GMT], the number of confirmed cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus in Hubei Province has reached 2,714 people [1,590 in Wuhan], 100 people died [85 in Wuhan]

Since then, 6 more deaths have been confirmed.

Several countries have issued travel advisory to their citizens asking them to reconsider their travel to China. Even the Chinese authorities have called on the people to reconsider overseas travel to reduce chances of cross-border spread.

On Monday, 24 people died in the Hubei province. The same number had succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

Authorities in several Chinese cities have implemented wartime measures to contain the epidemic. In Tianjin, seperate single medical facilties have been created to combat the spread of the deadly infection.

2019-nCoV has been detected in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Australia, France, Germany, Canada, and the United States, prompting special screenings for passengers coming from Asia at airports around the globe.

Also Read | Coronavirus: WHO admits mistake, revises its global threat assessment from ‘moderate’ to ‘high’