377 tonnes of medical cargo distributed across the country: Health Ministry

Coronavirus outbreak: Health Ministry, in its daily press briefing said that the government is continuing its efforts to combat coronavirus outbreak. The ministry said that 377.5 tons of medical cargo had been distributed across the country by dedicated flights. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry said that Northeastern states of the country were being monitored. As compared to many other states in India, northeastern countries have not seen a huge spike in coronavirus infections.

Agarwal said that 10363 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected so far in the country. He added that 1211 cases were detected in past 24 hours.

However, he also provided information that 1036 infected patients had recovered.

Chief Epidemiologist of Indian Council Medical Research Dr Gangakhedkar was also present at the media briefing. He said that 2,21,902 Covid-19 cases had been carried out till date across the country.

Dr Gangakhedkar added that 166 labs from ICMR network were functioning across the country to detect and report new coronavirus infections. In addition to these,70 labs from the private sector have been roped in.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs said during the press briefing that poorer sections of the society will be provided 5 kg ration free of cost till the lockdown is in place.

