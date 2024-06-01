'We have two choices...', Arjun Kapoor's cryptic statement amid break-up rumours with Malaika Arora

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are going strong together and the couple has said it loud and clear. The duo became one of the top trends on Twitter after social media reports claimed that the couple had broken up. However, soon after the reports went viral, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a cryptic statement, amid the breakup rumours.

In the Instagram stories, the statement read, "We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities. Talking about work front, Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen playing the lead antagonist in Rohit Shetty's next Singham Again, has wrapped up his portion of shooting. Taking to his social media accounts, he wrote, ''Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain!!! I have wrapped up my work on ‘Singham Again’!!! My 20th film and one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of MASS CINEM!!!''

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the third instalment after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). However, it will be the fifth movie in Rohit's prestigious Cop Universe. The film will also witness several characters reprising their roles from the previous instalments including Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Avni Kamat Singham, and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao.

Malaika began her career in modeling and soon gained recognition for her stunning looks and grace on the runway. She ventured into the film industry with her iconic dance number 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in the movie "Dil Se" (1998). She has been a judge on various dance reality shows, including 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent.'

She was last seen in the song 'Aap Jaisa Koi' in the film 'An Action Hero' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahalwat. She was also seen in 'Tera Hi Khayal' music video. The song was sung by Guru Randhawa, composed by Sanjoy and penned by Royal Mann. The actress was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. However, the couple separated in 2017. She is now in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

