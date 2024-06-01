‘Let’s make our democracy more vibrant': PM Modi urges Lok Sabha elections phase 7 voters to cast vote

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the voting for the last and the seventh phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began on 57 seats across seven states and one Union Territory (UT), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the voters to turn up in large numbers and cast their votes to make democracy more vibrant and participative.

According to the Election Commission of India, over 10.06 crore electors including approximately 5.24 crore male, 4.82 crore female and 3574 third gender electors are expected to exercise their franchise today.

PM Modi's appeal to voters

"Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to turnout in large numbers and vote. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers. Together, let’s make our democracy more vibrant and participative," PM Modi said in an X post.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7

Voters began casting their ballots in eight states and Union Territories during the seventh and final phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday, June 1. This phase covers 57 Lok Sabha constituencies, including 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Punjab, 9 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand, and the lone seat of Chandigarh. The results for all seats will be declared on June 4.

Several prominent candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manish Tewari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anurag Thakur, Misa Bharti, Ram Kripal Yadav, Kangana Ranaut, Anand Sharma, Charanjit Singh Channi, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Anupriya Patel, Arvind Rajbhar, Ajay Rai, Pankaj Chaudhary, Raj Kumar Singh, Pawan Singh, Upendra Kushwaha, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Vikramaditya Singh, Nishikant Dubey, Srikant Kumar Jena, Preneet Kaur, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Abhishek Banerjee, Saugata Roy, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Hans Raj Hans, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Karamjit Anmol, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Debasree Chaudhuri, Sita Soren and Baijayant 'Jay' Panda are in the fray in the last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Let's see the state-wise key constituencies and prominent candidates in detail.

