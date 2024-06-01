Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 LIVE: CM Yogi Adityanath, Lalu Yadav cast vote in last leg of polling battle

Follow us on Image Source : ANI UP CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in last leg of polling battle.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 LIVE updates: The voters in eight states and Union Territories today (June 1) participated in the seventh and last phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to vote in large numbers as polling for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections began. 57 constituencies including 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Punjab, 9 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand and Chandigarh are going for polls in the last phase. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 in which 102 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls while the second phase was completed on April 26 in which voters in 88 seats used their franchise. The third phase of voting with 93 seats in 11 states and UTs took place peacefully on May 7 while the fourth phase was completed successfully on May 13. The fifth voting phase, which included 49 seats spread across 8 states and UTs, was concluded on May 20 while the sixth phase was completed on May 25. Results for all seats will be declared on June 4 (Tuesday).