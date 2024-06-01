Saturday, June 01, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 LIVE: CM Yogi Adityanath, Lalu Yadav cast vote in last leg of polling battle
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 LIVE: CM Yogi Adityanath, Lalu Yadav cast vote in last leg of polling battle

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 LIVE updates: Eight states and Union Territories including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bengal, Bihar and Odisha went to polls in the last and seventh phase of polling on Saturday.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2024 9:16 IST
Image Source : ANI UP CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in last leg of polling battle.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 LIVE updates: The voters in eight states and Union Territories today (June 1) participated in the seventh and last phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to vote in large numbers as polling for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections began. 57 constituencies including 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Punjab, 9 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand and Chandigarh are going for polls in the last phase. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 in which 102 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls while the second phase was completed on April 26 in which voters in 88 seats used their franchise. The third phase of voting with 93 seats in 11 states and UTs took place peacefully on May 7 while the fourth phase was completed successfully on May 13. The fifth voting phase, which included 49 seats spread across 8 states and UTs, was concluded on May 20 while the sixth phase was completed on May 25. Results for all seats will be declared on June 4 (Tuesday).

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 voting

  • Jun 01, 2024 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kangana Ranaut casts her vote at polling station in Mandi

  • Jun 01, 2024 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann interacts with media after casting vote

  • Jun 01, 2024 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Anurag Thakur casts his vote in Hamirpur

  • Jun 01, 2024 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    People are celebrating festival of democracy: Anurag Thakur

  • Jun 01, 2024 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Congress candidate from Patiala, Dharamvir Gandhi casts his vote

  • Jun 01, 2024 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Voting for 6 segments, 42 assembly seats begins in Odisha amid tight security

    Polling commenced for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly seats in Odisha on Saturday morning, amid tight security, a poll official said. Voting began at 7 am in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats, along with the 42 assembly segments that constitute these parliamentary constituencies. Polling will continue till 6 pm as there are no Maoist-hit zones under these Lok Sabha seats, the official added. Approximately 1 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across 10,882 booths in the fourth and final round of simultaneous elections in the state.

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi leave from a polling booth in Patna after casting vote

  • Jun 01, 2024 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'I have trust in voters': Punjab Congress candidate from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Randhawa

  • Jun 01, 2024 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'I have cast my vote for Viksit Bharat': Ravi Kishan

  • Jun 01, 2024 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Congress chief, candidate from Varanasi seat, Ajay Rai offers prayers in Varanasi

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Harbhajan Singh casts his vote in Jalandhar

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Dumka: An elderly woman shows indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar casts his vote in Ballia

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    INDIA bloc will fall apart like a pack of cards: Anupriya Patel

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Punjab: BJP candidate from Amritsar constituency, Taranjit Singh Sandhu casts his vote

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'We have faith that on June 4': Yogi Adityanath

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttar Pradesh: Voting begins on 13 seats

    Polling for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections in 13 Uttar Pradesh constituencies that include Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term, began at 7 am on Saturday. The state sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament and the polling has been spread over all seven election phases. The bypoll for the Duddhi (ST) assembly constituency in Sonbhadra district is also being held on Saturday. Six candidates are contesting from the seat that fell vacant after BJP MLA Ram Dular's disqualification following his conviction in a rape case.

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Voters form long queues at polling stations in Bakthtiyarpur

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Voting begins for 8 Lok Sabha segments in Bihar

    Polling commenced on Saturday morning for eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, along with the by-election to the Agiaon assembly seat, to determine the fate of 134 candidates. Voting began at 7 am in Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Karakat, Jehanabad, Buxar, Nalanda, and Jehanabad Lok Sabha seats and will continue till 6 pm. Over 1.6 crore people in these eight seats are eligible to cast their votes to decide the electoral fate of the candidates, a senior official said.

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttar Pradesh: Afzal Ansari casts his vote at polling booth in Ghazipur

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Polling begins for three Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

    Voting for three Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand commenced on Saturday, amid tight security, officials said. Polling began at 7 am in Dumka, Rajmahal, and Godda, and will continue till 5 pm. A total of 52 candidates, including eight women, are contesting in this final phase, the state's fourth and the seventh nationwide. Nineteen candidates each are competing in Dumka and Godda, while Rajmahal has 14 contestants.

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'I request everyone to exercise their right to vote': Raghav Chadha

    After casting his vote for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "Today is the grand festival of India. Every vote by the citizen will decide the direction and condition of the country. I request everyone to exercise their right to vote."

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Himachal Pradesh: JP Nadda cast his vote in Bilaspur | WATCH

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Punjab: AAP MP Raghav Chadha shows his inked finger after casting vote

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'I hope young, women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers': PM Modi

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Voters queue up outside polling booth in Himachal Pradesh

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Voting will be in favour of NDA in seventh phase as well: Chirag Paswan

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Adequate security arrangements by Odisha Police for final phase of polling: Top cop

    Odisha Police have put in place adequate arrangements for the fourth phase of polling in the state on June 1. Polling will be held in six Parliamentary constituencies -- Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur , Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and 42 Assembly segments in these constituencies on Saturday. Director General of Police, Arun Kumar Sarangi said that many Assembly segments are sensitive from law and order point of view. He also stated that some incidents of pre-poll violence have been reported in these constituencies but those are not alarming. The DGP noted that police have kept a strict vigil on all the developments in these constituencies to avoid any eventualities. As many as 36,000 police personnel, including 126 companies of Central Armed Police Force, have been deployed for the final phase of polling. Around 21 per cent of the booths out of the 10,882 polling stations are designated as sensitive booths. Four Assembly segments are designated as communally sensitive areas.A

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP: BJP leader Ravi Kishan is contesting polls from Gorakhpur

    Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan is contesting from Gorakhpur, a BJP stronghold and has been with the party for over three decades now and is up against Samajwadi Party's Kajal Nishad.

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Hamirpur: Mock poll, preparations underway at polling booth

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Voting to take place on 57 seats today

    57 constituencies including 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Punjab, 9 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand and Chandigarh are going for polls in the last phase. 

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Girls perform Gidda at polling booth in Punjab | VIDEO

