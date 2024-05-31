JP Nadda criticises Congress for boycotting Exit Poll debates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP President JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday criticized the Congress party for its decision to boycott exit poll debates set to commence on June 1, following the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nadda asserted that Congress's decision indicates its acceptance of defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He noted that the party has a history of withdrawing from engagements when outcomes seem unfavorable.

In a statement released, Nadda accused Congress of hypocrisy and attempting to undermine institutional processes. He said, "While Indians were electing their leader, who would guide them in the new world order, improve their lives, bring opportunities and prosperity, Congress was working to undermine the very institutional process on which our robust democracy is founded. Instead of focusing on winning the election, Congress repeatedly approached the Supreme Court with outrageous demands to distort our well-established electoral process. The Congress has no complaints about either the EVMs or the electoral process when it wins, as seen in Himachal and Telangana. But it whines endlessly when it expects a rout."

Nadda further also criticized Congress for questioning the credibility of exit polls conducted by professional agencies. "Is Congress suggesting a vast conspiracy involving millions of voters, aimed at ridiculing the party in the days before the actual results are announced on June 4? It doesn’t behoove India’s grand old party to behave like a child whose toy has been taken away. One expects a certain level of maturity from the largest political party in the Opposition," he added.

Moreover, Nadda also targeted the broader ecosystem supporting Congress, accusing them of undermining faith in institutions and processes. "They target the Supreme Court and judges who do not deliver favorable orders, attack journalists who refuse to be their cheerleaders, tarnish the Election Commission of India, and question the integrity of data and processes."

It is pertinent to note that the statement from Nadda came hours after the Congress party announced its decision not to participate in exit poll debates. Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera explained, "Voters have cast their votes, and their verdicts are secured. The results will be out on June 4. Before that, we do not see any reason to engage in speculation and TRP-driven slugfests. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from June 4 onwards."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Shah also slamed the party over its decision. He said, "Congress has realized its impending defeat, so it avoids facing the media and the public. I urge the Congress party not to run away but to face the defeat and introspect."