Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 for South: BJP expected to make massive gains, open account in Kerala, TN

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to gain seats in southern states and win anywhere between 57-65 seats, while INDIA bloc is likely to win 59-66 seats and others may get 4-7 seats, according to India TV-CNX Exit Poll results. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 were conducted in the seven phases beginning April 19 first phase, April 26 second phase, May 7 third phase, May 13 fourth phase, May 20 fifth phase, May 26 sixth phase, and June 1 seventh phase.

Let's take a look at state-wise Exit Poll Result prediction for key southern states.

Andhra Pradesh | 25

TDP: 13-15

BJP: 4-6

Jana Sena Party: 2-2

YSRCP: 3-5

Congress: 00

Karnataka | 28 seats

NDA: 20-24

BJP: 18-22

JDS: 1-3

Congress 4-8

Telangana | 17 seats

BJP: 8-10

Congress: 6-8

BRS: 0-1

AIMIM: 1-1

Kerala | 20 seats

BJP: 1-3

Congress-led UDF: 13-15

LDF: 3-5

Tamil Nadu | 39 seats

BJP: 5-7

DMK: 16-18

Congress: 6-8

AIADMK: 0-1

Others: 8-10

Puducherry | 1 seat

BJP: 1 seat

What are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are quick surveys conducted immediately after people vote, in an attempt to gauge the sentiments of voters following the exercise of their right to vote. Unlike regular opinion polls done before elections, exit polls ask voters who they actually voted for, making them more accurate. They typically start being released right after voting ends on final election day and are conducted by interviewing voters as they leave polling stations. In India, exit polls were almost developed indigenously by the pioneering Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) in Delhi during the 1960s.

Why are Exit Polls important?

Exit polls are important for several reasons. Firstly, they provide an early indication of election results before the official count is completed. Media outlets use this information to inform their audience about potential outcomes, generating significant public interest. Additionally, exit polls can also influence stock markets as well as the political discourse in the country. It is important to interpret Exit Polls with caution, as they can be affected by sampling errors, biases, and differences in voter demographics. While they provide useful insights and help set expectations, they should not be viewed as definitive predictors of election outcomes.

ALSO READ | Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: BJP may open its account, Congress likely to lead