Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: BJP overtakes BJD with massive gains in coastal state

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15 to 17 seats in Odisha in the Lok Sabha Elections while the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) may secure 4 to 6 seats. The Congress may draw a blank in the parliamentary polls in the state. There are 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, out of which the BJP may put up a good show in most of them.

India TV-CNX Exit Poll for Odisha

BJP: 15-17

BJD: 4-6

Congress: 0-1

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV prediction for Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India conducted simultaneous elections to 147 Assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha in four phases- May 13, 20 May, May 25 and June 1. On May 13, polling held for the Nabarangpur, Koraput, Berhampur and Kalahandi Lok Sabha seats. In the next phase on May 20, the Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh and Sundargarh Lok Sabha seats underwent polling. On May 25, voting for the Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack seats held. Polling for the Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Khendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur seats held on June 1.

The state saw a triangular poll battle between Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The BJP and BJD were in alliance for 11 years between 1998 and 2009 and fought three Lok Sabha and two state elections together, but in the last decade, their relationship has fluctuated. On several occasions, Naveen Patnaik's BJD supported the BJP-led government in the Parliament but head of the elections, both sides declared that they will go solo in the state.

The results for the Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024 held in 21 constituencies will be declared on June 4 (Tuesday).

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Main parties and candidates

The direct fight in the state Lok Sabha seats was between the BJP and BJD. Notable contenders include Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and four Odisha ministers - Prafulla Mallick, RP Swain, Ashok Panda, and Basanti Hembram. Pradhan contested for the BJP in the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat against BJD's Pranab Prakash Das. He replaced incumbent BJP MP Nitesh Ganga Deb. He had lost the 2009 election and later went to Rajya Sabha from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

In Puri, BJP's Sambit Patra faced off against BJD’s Arup Patnaik, a former Mumbai police commissioner. Last time he lost the election against BJD’s Pinaki Mishra with a narrow margin.

Cuttack saw a notable contest between BJP’s Bhartruhari Mahtab, a longtime incumbent, and BJD’s Santrupt Mishra, a former corporate leader. Mahtab has been a BJD MP but switched sides recently. He has been an incumbent MP since 1998.

Odisha elections results 2019

In the 2019 elections, BJD won 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP secured eight and Congress managed one seat. In the assembly, the BJD bagged 113 seats, the BJP won 23 seats, the Congress secured nine seats, the CPI(M) won one, and also an Independent candidate won.