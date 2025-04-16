DC vs RR Pitch Report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi play today in IPL 2025 match 32? Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is set to host the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Both teams are coming off a loss into this game and will be keen on returning to winning ways. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns today in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is only the second game at the venue this season and the previous encounter witnessed the team batting first winning the match by 12 runs.

DC failed to chase 205 runs in the previous encounter against Mumbai Indians and they will be looking to make amends soon. Faf du Plessis's injury and Jake Fraser-McGurk's form are major concerns for the team at the moment, but their rest of the players are doing well. Karun Nair, in his maiden appearance this season, showed his class against MI's world-class bowlers and will be expected to do the same in this clash.

As for the Rajasthan Royals, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home and their campaign is dwindling currently, with two wins in six matches so far. With the batter not being consistent enough, they are struggling a lot this season.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Pitch Report

Ever since the pitch in Delhi has been relaid, it has become flat. Last season, every match was a 200+ affair at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In the previous game, even though MI posted yet another 200+ total, there was help for spinners and that is an encouraging sign for both teams. 230 is average score in the first innings in six matches played here since last season and all of them have been won by teams batting first.

Arun Jaitley Stadium - IPL Numbers Game

Matches Played - 6 (Since IPL 2024 started)

Matches won batting first - 6

Matches won bowling first- 0

Average first inns score - 230

Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari