Dinesh Karthik announces retirement from all forms of cricket; pens emotional letter to fans

India's veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, June 1. The experienced wicketkeeper announced his retirement through a letter to fans and said he is looking forward to new challenges.

The 39-year-old batter made his international debut during the ODI game against England at Lord's in June 2004 and went on to play 180 matches across international formats. He struggled to hold a regular place in the teams but scored over 3000 runs with the help of one century in Test cricket.

Karthik last played an international match against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup 2022 on November 2, 2022, but featured regularly in domestic tournaments for Tamil Nadu and in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The RCB star announced retirement from the IPL after the conclusion of the 2024 edition last month. He scored 326 runs in just 13 innings at an amazing strike rate of 187.35 to lead the Bengaluru franchise to playoffs. Karthik scored almost 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket and over 15,000 runs in the domestic white-ball tournaments, including 4,842 runs in 257 IPL matches.

"I've been overwhelmed by the affection, support and love I have received in the last few days," Dinesh Karthik said. "My deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to all the fans who have made this feeling possible

"Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead.

"I'd like to thank all my coaches, captain, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends."

Karthik will stay connected to the game having been named in the ICC's elite commentary panel for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies starting on June 1.