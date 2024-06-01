Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: BJP may open its account, Congress likely to lead

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE

Kerala Exit Poll Results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may open its account in Kerala in 2024 and win 1-3 seats, the United Democratic Front (UDF) may get 13-15 seats while Left Democratic Front (LDF) can bag 3-5 seats, according to India TV-CNX exit poll. Polling in all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala was held in the second phase on April 26. The key contest in Kerala is divided between three camps -- one led by United Democratic Front (UDF) which include Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress (M), and Revolutionary Socialist Party, the second camp led by Left Democratic Front (LDF) including Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and third led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Kerala Congress (Thomas).

Kerala Exit Poll Result 2024

Kerala | 20 seats

BJP: 1-3

Congress-led UDF: 13-15

LDF: 3-5

Image Source : INDIA TVKerala Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE

Not only in Kerala, but the BJP may is expected to open its account in Tamil Nadu also. The saffron camp is predicted to improve its overall tally in southern states this time.

What are the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala?

Kasaragod (GEN), Kannur (GEN), Vadakara (GEN), Wayanad (GEN), Kozhikode (GEN), Malappuram (GEN), Ponnani (GEN), Palakkad (GEN), Alathur (SC), Thrissur (GEN), Chalakudy (GEN), Ernakulam (GEN), Idukki (GEN), Kottayam (GEN), Alappuzha (GEN), Mavelikkara (GEN), Pathanamthitta (GEN), Kollam (GEN), Attingal (GEN) and Thiruvananthapuram (GEN)

What are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are quick surveys conducted immediately after people vote, in an attempt to gauge the sentiments of voters following the exercise of their right to vote. Unlike regular opinion polls done before elections, exit polls ask voters who they actually voted for, making them more accurate. They typically start being released right after voting ends on final election day and are conducted by interviewing voters as they leave polling stations. In India, exit polls were almost developed indigenously by the pioneering Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) in Delhi during the 1960s.

Why are Exit Polls important?

Exit polls are important for several reasons. Firstly, they provide an early indication of election results before the official count is completed. Media outlets use this information to inform their audience about potential outcomes, generating significant public interest. Additionally, exit polls can also influence stock markets as well as the political discourse in the country. It is important to interpret Exit Polls with caution, as they can be affected by sampling errors, biases, and differences in voter demographics. While they provide useful insights and help set expectations, they should not be viewed as definitive predictors of election outcomes.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll LIVE UPDATES