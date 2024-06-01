Saturday, June 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match live score: Samson falls early to Shoriful, India one down
Live now

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match live score: Samson falls early to Shoriful, India one down

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match live score: Rohit Sharma's Indian team will face Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh in the final warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. The two teams will step on the field of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2024 20:22 IST
IND face BAN in practice game.
Image Source : INDIA TV IND face BAN in practice game.

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match live score: Samson falls early to Shoriful, India one down

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match live score: The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host its first cricket match after being constructed a little while ago. India and Bangladesh will be facing each other for the final warm-up game before the World Cup rolls in. This is India's only practice match and the team will be looking to check in the combinations it is aiming to play with in the World Cup. Rohit Sharma will be leading the team but there is uncertainty over Virat Kohli's participation in the practice game.

Bangladesh would also hope to get some game time after their previous warm-up fixture was abandoned due to rain. They would be looking to oil their playing combinations and get in good stead for the tournament after being thrashed by the USA 2-1 in a T20I series recently. Follow for the latest updates.

 

Live updates :IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 01, 2024 8:16 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN warm-up match live: Rohit gets two consecutive fours!!

    Two back-to-back fours from Rohit and the first ones with the bat in this game. He pulls the short one from Shakib over mid-wicket and then slogs him on a slow, fuller ball to collect two consecutive fours. India 19/1 after 3

  • Jun 01, 2024 8:11 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024 warm-up live match: Samson falls!!

    And Samson falls early. Shoriful gets the wicket from over the wicket to trap Samson out LBW. This pitched on a good length on middle and leg and seamed into the right hander a little late. It could have clipped the leg stump but there is no DRS. Samson goes, it's the other wicket-keeper in now. Rishabh Pant at three.

  • Jun 01, 2024 8:07 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN warm-up match live: Shoriful from the other end!!

    Pace time from the other end. Shoriful Islam with his left-arm pace. A good test for the right-handers. First four of the match. Shoriful sends one down the leg on a good length. A late swing and it beats the batter behind him to reach the boundary.

  • Jun 01, 2024 8:06 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024 warm-up live match: Rohit struggles against spin

    Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson fail to find any boundaries in the opening over off Mahedi Hasan. Wicket seems tricky as Rohit struggles to find early momentum. 

    IND  - 5/0 in 1 over (Rohit - 3* off 5, Samson - 1* off 1).

  • Jun 01, 2024 8:01 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024 warm-up live match: Rohit, Samson begin charge!

    So the action is live. Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson begin the charge. Rohit takes the strike. Mahedi Hasan to start with his off-break. 

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN warm-up match live: Rohit to open with Samson

    Now how was that for a surprise? Not many would have expected this. Rohit Sharma is opening alongside Sanju Samson and it is not Yashasvi Jaiswal. What to make out of this move? Is he the third opener for the rest of the tournament or is it difficult to see him in the middle? Has Rishabh Pant sealed the middle-order slot? Many questions. But let's see how it goes.

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:50 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024 warm-up live match: Why Virat is not playing?

    For the unversed, Virat Kohli arrived in New York on May 31, just a day before the warm-up game. Even though he was seen at the ground with the other players, he would be taking time to acclimatise to the conditions. New York is 9.5 hours behind IST so getting familiar with the conditions is not an easy thing. Rohit also confirmed the same at the toss.

    "Virat has just arrived yesterday, he's going to miss out, the rest are all available and we'll see how to use them," Rohit said at toss time.

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:46 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN warm-up match live: What will be India's combination then?

    Rohit and Jaiswal will open. SKY shall come in at three and the Indian team might want to give game time to their lower-order batters too. Batting first is a very good decision as they can check the surface where they have to play three matches in the main round. From the bowling point of view, it would be good to see how the likes of Shivam Dube, and Hardik Pandya bowl apart from the main bowlers.

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:44 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024 warm-up live match: Bangladesh's team for the warm-up vs India

    Only Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed are not playing today. Bangladesh can use 13 players. Here are the players for today:

    Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:40 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN warm-up match live: Indian team for warm-up game!!

    Apart from Virat Kohli, all players are available. Here is the team for today.

    Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:39 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN warm-up match live: Najmul Hossain Shanto at toss

    We would have bowled, we'll have to adjust the conditions and I want to know how the bowlers do. The boys have enjoyed themselves so far here, we are going to play with 13 players - Taskin and Mustafizur have been rested

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:38 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024 warm-up live match: Rohit Sharma at toss

    We will bat. Not for any particular reason, conditions here look a bit challenging. Virat has just arrived yesterday, he's going to miss out, the rest are all available and we'll see how to use them. We arrived quite early, so the body clock has adjusted, we just have to see how well we can adjust to these conditions.

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:35 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN warm-up match live: India opt to bat first!!

    Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India are batting first. No Virat today

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:30 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN warm-up match live: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch report

    The pitch is hard and there are hardly any cracks. The ball shall come onto the bat well throughout the 40 overs. 180-190 could be a par score and it hardly matters whether you are batting or bowling first. Even-sized boundaries, and no bias to one particular square boundary.

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:27 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024 warm-up match: Toss coming up!!

    The toss is not much far from now. Less than 5 minutes for the flip of the coin from now

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:20 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN warm-up match: India's SWOT analysis for the World Cup!

    Does this team have enough to end the wait of crores of Indian fans? The team is strong. A robust batting unit with several players carrying their IPL form. Four spinners, out of which two are all-rounders. Two fast-bowling all-rounders and three pacers with one of them having that left-arm angle. The team looks like a settled unit from all ends. But it would be facing tough competition from the likes of England, Australia, West Indies and New Zealand, to name a few.

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:13 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    ND vs BAN T20 WC 2024 warm-up match: Just in case you missed!!

    Just in case you missed it. Indian veteran Dinesh Karthik has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. He penned an emotional post on social media. Karthik had retired from IPL after the end of the 2024 season.

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN warm-up match: Virat Kohli on playing in New York

    It came as a surprise to many that a World Cup can be held in USA. This is the first time that the nation is hosting such a big tournament. Here is what Virat said on playing cricket in USA.

    "Honestly, I never thought we would be playing cricket in any form in the States. But now it’s a reality. And that tells you about the growing impact of the sport in the world and the United States is more than willing to accept the change and be probably the first ones on a global scale to accept it, in a way, with the World Cup," Kohli said.

    "I think it’s a great start. It’s the ideal way to begin and it’s going to have a huge impact, and in starting off a kind of a domino effect. I hope it carries on for a long period of time,” he added.

  • Jun 01, 2024 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN warm-up: Will Virat Kohli play?

    Virat Kohli reached USA on May 31, days after the rest of the Indian team touched down the US. He has travelled to the Nassau County International Stadium with the team. Who knows, we might see him playing today.

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:53 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024 warm-up match: The transformation of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

    The work on the Stadium was started only five months back in January. It was a race against the time to prepare this venue but the organisers did well enough to get this Stadium ready for the World Cup.

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:41 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN warm-up: Match details!

    The India vs Bangladesh warm-up game will be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The game will begin at 10:30 AM local time and 8 PM IST on June 1. 

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:29 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN warm-up match: India take on the field for first time!!

    Rohit Sharma's Indian team will be taking the field for the first time in the T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures as they face Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement