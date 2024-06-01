IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match live score: Samson falls early to Shoriful, India one down

For the unversed, Virat Kohli arrived in New York on May 31, just a day before the warm-up game. Even though he was seen at the ground with the other players, he would be taking time to acclimatise to the conditions. New York is 9.5 hours behind IST so getting familiar with the conditions is not an easy thing. Rohit also confirmed the same at the toss.

"Virat has just arrived yesterday, he's going to miss out, the rest are all available and we'll see how to use them," Rohit said at toss time.