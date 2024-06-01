IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match live score: Samson falls early to Shoriful, India one down

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match live score: Samson falls early to Shoriful, India one downIND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match live score: The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host its first cricket match after being constructed a little while ago. India and Bangladesh will be facing each other for the final warm-up game before the World Cup rolls in. This is India's only practice match and the team will be looking to check in the combinations it is aiming to play with in the World Cup. Rohit Sharma will be leading the team but there is uncertainty over Virat Kohli's participation in the practice game.
Bangladesh would also hope to get some game time after their previous warm-up fixture was abandoned due to rain. They would be looking to oil their playing combinations and get in good stead for the tournament after being thrashed by the USA 2-1 in a T20I series recently. Follow for the latest updates.