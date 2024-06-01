INDIA bloc meeting: Leaders discuss state-wise possible outcomes of Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders hold meeting as voting for final phase ends

I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders held a meeting on Saturday as voting for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections concludes on June 1. As per India TV sources, state-wise discussions were held regarding the potential outcomes of the elections with regional parties quoting the number of winning seats.

In the meeting, SP claimed to get 40 seats in Uttar Pradesh which has highest number of 80 Lok Sabha seats. Meanwhile in Rajasthan, the opposition bloc anticipated to win 7 seats. NCP and other Maharashtra leaders claimed that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wil easily win 24 seats in the state.

On the other hand, RJD gave the figure of 22 seats in Bihar. DMK, the alliance partner in Tamil Nadu claimed of sweeping the state with 40 seats. In Kerala also, the coalition partner UDF claimed of winning of all the 20 seats.

In Bengal, the figure of I.N.D.I.A bloc was told to be 24 seats out of 42. Additionally, Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the alliance will win 13 seats in Punjab and Chandigarh while he said that the alliance will win 4 seats in Delhi.

Congress, which called the meeting said that it will win 5 seats in Chhattisgarh. The figure of 10 seats for the alliance in Jharkhand was also given. Win at 7 seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana and 15-16 seats in Karnataka were also claimed by the Congress.

What Congress President Kharge said?

After the meeting, Congree President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to the media and claimed that I.N.D.I.A bloc will win more than 295 seats. He also said that the count is quoted after elaborate discussions with the parties in the alliance.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc wil participate in the exit poll debates which will be conducted from June 1. Earlier on May 31, he had announced a boycott of all exit poll debates saying that voters had cast their votes and there was no reason to speculate the outcomes as results are to be announced on June 4.

(Reported by: Vijay Laxmi)

