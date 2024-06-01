Saturday, June 01, 2024
     
South Africa elections: ANC, which freed country from apartheid, loses majority for first time in 30 years

This marks the end of the African National Congress' (ANC) three-decade dominance after the landmark vote in 1994, which freed South Africa from apartheid and made Nelson Mandela the President. Voters had been frustrated with over joblessness, inequality and power shortages, among other issues.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Johannesburg Updated on: June 01, 2024 17:06 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a tough
Image Source : REUTERS South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a tough ordeal for a second term.

Johannesburg: South Africa was set to end three decades of dominance by the African National Congress (ANC) in an unprecedented development, as the party that freed the country from apartheid has lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years. With nearly 99 per cent votes counted, the once-dominant ANC received just over 40 per cent due to the frustration of the voters over joblessness, inequality and power shortages.

The dramatically weakened vote share of the ANC, well short of the majority it had held since the famed all-race vote of 1994 that ended apartheid and brought it to power under Nelson Mandela, means that the party will have to share power with a rival in order to keep power and re-elect Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term. Opposition parties hailed it as a momentous breakthrough for a country struggling with deep poverty and inequality.

More details to be added.

