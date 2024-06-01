South Africa elections: ANC, which freed country from apartheid, loses majority for first time in 30 years

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a tough ordeal for a second term.

Johannesburg: South Africa was set to end three decades of dominance by the African National Congress (ANC) in an unprecedented development, as the party that freed the country from apartheid has lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years. With nearly 99 per cent votes counted, the once-dominant ANC received just over 40 per cent due to the frustration of the voters over joblessness, inequality and power shortages.

The dramatically weakened vote share of the ANC, well short of the majority it had held since the famed all-race vote of 1994 that ended apartheid and brought it to power under Nelson Mandela, means that the party will have to share power with a rival in order to keep power and re-elect Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term. Opposition parties hailed it as a momentous breakthrough for a country struggling with deep poverty and inequality.

More details to be added.