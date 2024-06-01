Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Harbhajan Singh, legendary spinner, casts his vote in hometown Jalandhar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) Harbhajan Singh.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh cast his vote in the seventh phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in his hometown Jalandhar on Saturday (June 1). The AAP Rajya Sabha MP also urged the voters in Jalandhar to come out in large numbers and vote.

Harbhajan, 43, mentioned that there should be no VIP culture while one tries to excercise his constitutional rights and everyone should queue up to vote.

"I expect that people come in large numbers to vote and I want maximum polling in Jalandhar. It is our duty and we should bring the government that we want, a government that can work for the people. I am not a VIP at all, the VIP culture should end. If one can stand in a queue for a langar, then one can stand here too," Harbhajan told ANI after casting his vote.

Harbhajan called time on his illustrious playing career in December 2021. The legendary spinner was one of the brilliant exponents of the 'doosra' - a mystery ball that outfoxed even the most accoplished batters of spin bowling.

He made his Test debut for India against Australia in March 1998 in Bengaluru and went on to play 103 Tests for the country with 417 scalps to his credit. His illustrious Test career saw him grab 25 five-fors and five ten-wicket hauls. His last Test appearance for India came against Sri Lanka in Galle in August 2015.

The Jalandhar-born also served the country in the two white-ball formats. He played 236 ODIs and 19 T20Is in his playing career and claimed 269 and 18 wickets respectively. His last appearance for India came against UAE in Mirpur in an Asia Cup T20I match on March 3, 2016.

Harbhajan also played 163 games in the Indian Premier League for franchises like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders among others and picked up 150 wickets at an economy rate of 7.08.