'Enjoying the game rather than the end result': Jasprit Bumrah on his preparations for T20 World Cup 2024

Saturday, June 01, 2024
     
“All of these things will be a part of my process. So I have just realised that I started playing this sport. Because I love this sport and I will focus on that rather than the end result. So in that aspect you reduce your pressure," Jasprit Bumrah said.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2024 17:28 IST
Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill
Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill during the ICC World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah will be key to India's success in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 after his sensational return from recurring injuries last year. The ace pacer talked about his successfull comeback from injuries and his preparations for the upcoming tournament in the USA and West Indies starting on June 1. 

The 30-year-old right-arm pacer made his international debut in 2016 but has been limited to just 62 T20I matches so far. He missed the last edition of the T20 World Cup and T20 Asia Cup in 2022 due to back injuries but enjoyed strong return competitive cricket in 2023.

Bumrah has played just eight T20I matches in last two years but will be India's most expericned pace bowler. He further impressed in the recenely concluded IPL 2024 despite his team Mumbai Indians finishing last. Bumrah took 20 wickets at an amzing economy rate of 6.48 in the free-scoring 2024 edition and has been tipped to make the similar impact in the World Cup.

The MI bowler revealed that he is only trying to enjoy the game since his return from injury instead of focusing on the end results.

“Since I have come back from my injury, I have only focused on enjoying the game as much as I can,” Bumrah told the ICC. “Because (certain) things will go my way. (Certain) things will not go my way. All of these things will be a part of my process. So I have just realised that I started playing this sport. Because I love this sport.

“And I will focus on that rather than the end result. So in that aspect you reduce your pressure. And you enjoy the sport. When you focus on those things. Rather than the things you cannot control.”

Talking about sharing his experience with young Indian bowling attack, Bumrah added that he never try to over-teach and let his teammmates come forward with their own questions.

“You don't try to over-teach and that is something that I have learned,” Bumrah added. “Because whenever people need help, I let them have their own questions or if they need my help. Because you don't want to give too much information.”

