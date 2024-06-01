T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony Live streaming: When and where to watch, start time, list of performers

Follow us on Image Source : T20WORLDCUP X West Indies and the USA are the co-hosts of T20 World Cup and both countries will have different ceremonies ahead of their respective first games

The T20 extravaganza is set to kick off in the West Indies and the United States of America with the ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup being scheduled in the Americas. This is the first time that the States is hosting such a major cricketing event with the sport not being a first choice in the country. A stadium being built in New York was definitely a start of demand in the country for the sport but how it pans out, these 16 games in the US will decide.

The co-hosts USA will kick off the tournament taking on the neighbours in the first game in Dallas while the West Indies will be up against Papua New Guinea in their first game of the tournament in Guyana. Both the matches will be preceded by opening ceremonies. This is a debut T20 World Cup for the co-hosts USA and will hope for a good start while the West Indies will be aiming for their third title and given how they beat South Africa and undermanned Australia, the signs are healthy.

When and where to watch T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony in India?

There will be two opening ceremonies for the T20 World Cup 2024, one each in the two host countries. The one in the USA will begin just 10 minutes before the first ball is bowled in the USA vs Canada match and hence will be a short one, as per USA Today. The second in Guyana before West Indies' opening encounter against Papua New Guinea will be an elaborate ceremony featuring some of the biggest artists in the Caribbean.

The Guyana ceremony will be live from 6 PM IST on Sunday, June 2 on Star Sports Network on TV and Disney+ Hotstar on streaming.

Who will perform?

Trinidadian pop stars David Rudder and Erphaan Alves, Chutney music star Ravi B, and DJ Ana and Ultra will be performing at the Guyana National Stadium before the game kicks off at 10:30 AM local time.