Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: TDP-BJP-JSP alliance can win 19-23 seats

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE

Andhra Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2024: All 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh went for voting in the fourth phase of the parliamentary elections on May 13, alongside the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024. The results will be declared on June 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has entered into an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and entered a triangular fight with the YSR Congress Party and the Congress. After an intense poll battled marked by fervent speeches from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy among other prominent leaders, the stage is set for the Exit Polls on June 1, 2024.

The India TV-CNX Exit Poll has predicted that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance can win 19-23 out of 25 seats, in a major setback for the YSRCP and Congress. The TDP can win 13-15 seats in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP can win 4-6 seats, and the Jana Sena Party can win two seats, according to the India TV-CNX Exit Poll. On the other hand, the YSRCP is expected to win only 3-5 seats in the state, while Congress may fail to open its account.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of polls

A total of 96 Lok Sabha constituencies including 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar, 4 each in Odisha and Jharkhand and Srinagar seat in Jammu and Kashmir gone for polls in the fourth phase on May 13. Results for all seats will be declared on June 4.

Several key candidates were in the fray in the fourth phase. In Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Mathukumilli Bharat, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and BK Parthasarathi, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates Kesineni Srinivas, PV Midhun Reddy, V Vijaysai Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy, Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi and Bellana Chandra Sekhar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates CM Ramesh, Kothapalli Geetha, Daggubati Purandeswari and Kiran Kumar Reddy, Congress candidates YS Sharmila, MM Pallam Raju, Chinta Mohan and Jesudasu Seelam were contesting the elections. Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party has fielded Vallabhaneni Balasouri and Tangella Uday Srinivas from Machilipatnam and Kakinada constituencies respectively in alliance with the TDP and the BJP. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections for all 175 constituencies took place on May 13.

What happened in 2019 and 2014?

The YSRCP emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, bagging 22 parliamentary seats, while the TDP could only managed three seats, leaving the tallies of Congress and the BJP at zero. Similarly, YSRCP also sweeped the state assembly elections winning 151 seats out of 175 defeating the TDP, which formed the government in earlier 2014 assembly elections. TDP’s seat count was reduced by 79 and reached 23. Jana Sena Party managed to win only one seat.

What are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are quick surveys conducted immediately after people vote, in an attempt to gauge the sentiments of voters following the exercise of their right to vote. Unlike regular opinion polls done before elections, exit polls ask voters who they actually voted for, making them more accurate. They typically start being released right after voting ends on final election day and are conducted by interviewing voters as they leave polling stations. In India, exit polls were almost developed indigenously by the pioneering Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) in Delhi during the 1960s.

Why are Exit Polls important?

Exit polls are important for several reasons. Firstly, they provide an early indication of election results before the official count is completed. Media outlets use this information to inform their audience about potential outcomes, generating significant public interest. Additionally, exit polls can also influence stock markets as well as the political discourse in the country. It is important to interpret Exit Polls with caution, as they can be affected by sampling errors, biases, and differences in voter demographics. While they provide useful insights and help set expectations, they should not be viewed as definitive predictors of election outcomes.