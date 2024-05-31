Centre announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for Cyclone Remal-hit victims

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Cyclone Remal: Death toll rises to over 40 in the northeast, rescue efforts underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased due to the natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister's office also announced financial aid of Rs. 50000 to the injured.

Significantly, the announcement from the PMO comes amid reports that at least 40 people have died, and over two lakh individuals have been affected across the northeastern states due to Cyclone Remal.

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi earlier wrote, "Unfortunately, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and West Bengal have witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected. Took stock of the prevailing situation. The Central Government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected."

Meanwhile, in wake of the Cyclone Remal, the states continue to reel under the natural disaster. In West Bengal, several coastal areas, including Kakdwip, Namkhana, and Frazergunj, have suffered large-scale damage to properties and farmlands. Initial estimates suggest that nearly 15,000 houses in 24 blocks and 79 municipal wards, primarily in the southern coastal areas, were affected by the cyclone.

Further, rescue and evacuation operations are also underway following massive flooding in several parts of Imphal due to incessant rainfall. In response to severe flooding caused by breaches in embankments along riverbanks, the Manipur government also declared public holidays for all state offices on May 30 and 31, and urged citizens to stay indoors unless faced with an emergency.