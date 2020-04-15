Coronavirus cases in India cross 11,400; death toll rises to 377 | State-wise tally

Image Source : PTI India coronavirus positive cases have crossed 11,000-mark taking the toll of confirmed patients to 11,439.

India coronavirus positive cases have crossed 11,000-mark taking the toll of confirmed patients to 11,439. The total death toll due to COVID-19 now stands at 377. 1,306 patients have recovered so far as per the health ministry's latest figures released on Wednesday. In 24 hours, 38 deaths and 1076 new cases were reported. Total active COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 9,756.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India with 2687 total coronavirus cases while 178 people have died. Mumbai has been badly hit due to COVID-19 outbreak as total positive cases in the city has surged to 1,800. After Maharashtra, it's Delhi where coronavirus positive cases have crossed 1,500-mark including 28 deaths while 30 people have recovered after getting infected with the coronavirus. Tamil Nadu has also been badly hit with coronavirus as total positive cases here are at 1,173 including 12 deaths while 81 people have recovered after getting infected with the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Speaking further, Prime Minister Modi said COVID-19 hotspots and other places will be under strict observation till April 20 and lockdown restrictions may be relaxed in places found to be successful in controlling the spread of coronavirus.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death Andhra Pradesh 483 16 9 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 Assam 32 0 1 Bihar 66 29 1 Chandigarh 21 7 0 Chhattisgarh 33 13 0 Delhi 1561 30 30 Goa 7 5 0 Gujarat 650 59 28 Haryana 199 34 3 Himachal Pradesh 33 13 1 Jammu and Kashmir 278 30 4 Jharkhand 27 0 2 Karnataka 260 71 10 Kerala 387 211 3 Ladakh 17 10 0 Madhya Pradesh 730 51 50 Maharashtra 2687 259 178 Manipur 2 1 0 Meghalaya 1 0 0 Mizoram 1 0 0 Nagaland# 0 0 0 Odisha 60 18 1 Puducherry 7 1 0 Punjab 176 14 12 Rajasthan 969 147 3 Tamil Nadu 1204 81 12 Telengana 624 100 17 Tripura 2 0 0 Uttarakhand 37 9 0 Uttar Pradesh 660 50 5 West Bengal 213 37 7 Total number of confirmed cases in India 11439* 1306 377 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam

