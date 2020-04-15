Coronavirus cases in India cross 11,400; death toll rises to 377 | State-wise tally

India coronavirus positive cases have crossed 11,000-mark taking the toll of confirmed patients to 11,439. The total death toll due to COVID-19 now stands at 377. 1,306 patients have recovered so far as per the health ministry's latest figures released on Wednesday. In 24 hours, 38 deaths and 1076 new cases were reported. Total active COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 9,756.
Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India with 2687 total coronavirus cases while 178 people have died. Mumbai has been badly hit due to COVID-19 outbreak as total positive cases in the city has surged to 1,800. After Maharashtra, it's Delhi where coronavirus positive cases have crossed 1,500-mark including 28 deaths while 30 people have recovered after getting infected with the coronavirus. Tamil Nadu has also been badly hit with coronavirus as total positive cases here are at 1,173 including 12 deaths while 81 people have recovered after getting infected with the virus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Speaking further, Prime Minister Modi said COVID-19 hotspots and other places will be under strict observation till April 20 and lockdown restrictions may be relaxed in places found to be successful in controlling the spread of coronavirus.
State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|Andhra Pradesh
|483
|16
|9
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|10
|0
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|Assam
|32
|0
|1
|Bihar
|66
|29
|1
|Chandigarh
|21
|7
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|33
|13
|0
|Delhi
|1561
|30
|30
|Goa
|7
|5
|0
|Gujarat
|650
|59
|28
|Haryana
|199
|34
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|33
|13
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|278
|30
|4
|Jharkhand
|27
|0
|2
|Karnataka
|260
|71
|10
|Kerala
|387
|211
|3
|Ladakh
|17
|10
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|730
|51
|50
|Maharashtra
|2687
|259
|178
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|Meghalaya
|1
|0
|0
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Nagaland#
|0
|0
|0
|Odisha
|60
|18
|1
|Puducherry
|7
|1
|0
|Punjab
|176
|14
|12
|Rajasthan
|969
|147
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|1204
|81
|12
|Telengana
|624
|100
|17
|Tripura
|2
|0
|0
|Uttarakhand
|37
|9
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|660
|50
|5
|West Bengal
|213
|37
|7
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|11439*
|1306
|377
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam
