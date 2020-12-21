Image Source : PTI Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora dies at 93

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora died on Monday. He was 93. He was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Delhi a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support.

Motilal Vora had been admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in October after testing positive for COVID-19 but was later discharged after recovering.

Vora will be cremated in Chhattisgarh where his body will be taken either later in the day or on Tuesday.

Condoling the death of Vora, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "Vora ji was a true Congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love and condolences to his family and friends."

Vora had served as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and was also the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

He was a Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh till April this year and held several positions in the party, including the post of treasurer.

