Now Adhir Ranjan hits out at Kapil Sibal, says, 'I don't know what's his mass base'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Adhir Ranjan and Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has hit out at senior leader Kapil Sibal over his remarks targeting the leadership over the poll rout in all five states - Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. Sibal, also one of the members of G-23, has said that Gandhis - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - should step aside and give some other leader a chance to lead the party.

"Leadership is in cuckoo land. I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'," Sibal had said.

Asking about his mass base, Chowdhury said, "Kapil Sibal kahan k neta hain mujhe pata nahi. He got many advancements because of the Congress party. Things were good when he was a minister in the UPA govt now when UPA is not in power he is feeling bad. He should set an example that he can do something without the support of Congress, fight for his ideology on their own, otherwise what is the outcome of just giving interviews while sitting in an AC room."

"They (G23) don't have a habit of staying out of governing power. That is why they're trying to save themselves while criticising. I don't know what's his (Congress leader Kapil Sibal) mass base," Chowdhury added.

Talking on similar lines, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Kapil Sibal may be a good lawyer but he is not a good leader of the Congress party. He never went to any village to work for Congress. He is deliberately trying to weaken the party. No one can weaken Sonia Gandhi or the Congress party."

ALSO READ: Here's how Rahul Gandhi reacted to Kapil Sibal's 'Sab Ki Congress...Ghar Ki Congress' remark

Latest India News