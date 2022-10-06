‘Maa’ & Politics: Congress tweets Rahul’s pic tying shoelaces of Sonia Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : INC/TWITTER The hear-warming picture of the mother-son duo goes viral on social media

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined her party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' being led by her son in Karnataka's Mandya.

Mother-son duo were seen sharing some heart-warming moments during the Yatra. In a viral picture, Rahul is seen tying the shoelaces of his mother. The picture was tweeted by Congress' official Twitter handle- giving a caption in Hindi “Maa”.

Interestingly, his arch-rival in politics Prime Minister Narendra Modi always trends on social media whenever he meets his mother Heeraben Modi. The adorable pictures of mother-son spread like a wildfire on social media.

https://twitter.com/INCIndia/status/1577909509082603520

Meanwhile, this is the first time that Sonia Gandhi has joined a public event after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. The Congress president had contracted coronavirus twice and was also hospitalised.

She has not been electioneering or participating in public events of the party for a long time due to health reasons.

Sonia Gandhi had last participated in a roadshow in Varanasi in August 2016 where she sustained a shoulder injury and later underwent a surgery.

Amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers, Sonia Gandhi walked besides her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for a few kilometres in Mandya.

A number of senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and PCC president D K Shivakumar, walked along with the Gandhis.

Security personnel had a tough time controlling the crowds which jostled to get a glimpse of the Congress president.

"Unfazed, Undeterred & United. More power to our fight against tyrannical and divisive forces as Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi joins the march. #BharatJodoWithSoniaGandhi" tweeted INC.

Earlier, She offered prayers at a temple in HD Kote Assembly segment in Mysuru on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Wednesday.



(With PTI inputs)

