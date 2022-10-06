Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. ‘Maa’ & Politics: Congress tweets Rahul’s pic tying shoelaces of Sonia Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

‘Maa’ & Politics: Congress tweets Rahul’s pic tying shoelaces of Sonia Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra: It seems former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has developed an understanding of the power of optic politics. Recently, his picture in which he is seen addressing a gathering during the rain was tweeted by Congress' official handle.

Raju Kumar Written By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2022 14:06 IST
The hear-warming picture of the mother-son duo goes viral
Image Source : INC/TWITTER The hear-warming picture of the mother-son duo goes viral on social media

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined her party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' being led by her son in Karnataka's Mandya.

Mother-son duo were seen sharing some heart-warming moments during the Yatra. In a viral picture, Rahul is seen tying the shoelaces of his mother. The picture was tweeted by Congress' official Twitter handle- giving a caption in Hindi “Maa”.

Interestingly, his arch-rival in politics Prime Minister Narendra Modi always trends on social media whenever he meets his mother Heeraben Modi. The adorable pictures of mother-son spread like a wildfire on social media.

https://twitter.com/INCIndia/status/1577909509082603520

Meanwhile, this is the first time that Sonia Gandhi has joined a public event after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. The Congress president had contracted coronavirus twice and was also hospitalised.

She has not been electioneering or participating in public events of the party for a long time due to health reasons.

Sonia Gandhi had last participated in a roadshow in Varanasi in August 2016 where she sustained a shoulder injury and later underwent a surgery.

Amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers, Sonia Gandhi walked besides her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for a few kilometres in Mandya. 

A number of senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and PCC president D K Shivakumar, walked along with the Gandhis.

Security personnel had a tough time controlling the crowds which jostled to get a glimpse of the Congress president.

"Unfazed, Undeterred & United. More power to our fight against tyrannical and divisive forces as Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi joins the march. #BharatJodoWithSoniaGandhi" tweeted INC.

Earlier, She offered prayers at a temple in HD Kote Assembly segment in Mysuru on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Wednesday. 

 
(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka's Mandya 

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News