Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka's Mandya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Sonia Gandhi joins her party's Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' being led by Wayanad MP and her son-led Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka's Mandya.

Amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers, Sonia Gandhi walked besides her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for a few kilometres in Mandya.

A number of senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and PCC president D K Shivakumar, walked along with the Gandhis.

Security personnel had a tough time controlling the crowds which jostled to get a glimpse of the Congress president.

This is the first time that Sonia Gandhi has joined a public event after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. The Congress president had contracted coronavirus twice and was also hospitalised.

Sonia Gandhi has not been electioneering or participating in public events of the party for a long time due to health reasons.

She had last participated in a roadshow in Varanasi in August 2016 where she sustained a shoulder injury and later underwent a surgery.

With the Yatra, the Congress said it wants to combat the alleged divisive politics of the BJP-led Central government.

"Unfazed, Undeterred & United. More power to our fight against tyrannical and divisive forces as Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi joins the march. #BharatJodoWithSoniaGandhi" tweeted INC.

The padayatra resumed after a two-day break due to festival celebration. The 3,570 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8.

Earlier, She offered prayers at a temple in HD Kote Assembly segment in Mysuru on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Wednesday.

Also Read: When PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi came face-to-face in Parliament | WATCH

(With PTI input)

Latest India News