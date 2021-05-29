Chhatrasal Stadium Brawl: Delhi Police makes two more arrests

Image Source : PTI The Delhi Police has arrested two more people in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl in which one wrestler died and his two friends were injured, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Rohit Karoria and Bijender, were arrested from the national capital, they said. The police said that a total of nine people, including Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in the incident.

Kumar and his associate Ajay were taken to Bathinda and Chandigarh in connection with the ongoing investigation to ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded after they fled the city following the wrestler's death, a senior police officer said.

He said Kumar is being evasive and has not been cooperative with the investigators during questioning and added that the wrestlers will be produced in court on Saturday along with his associate to seek his police remand.

A video surfaced on social media on Thursday purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting another man with sticks.

In the video, Kumar and his associates are purportedly seen carrying sticks in their hands while the man can be seen lying on the ground in an injured condition.

On Wednesday morning, police had said four associates of Kumar, who were involved in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of the 23-year-old wrestler Sagar, were arrested by the Rohini district police and handed over to the crime branch.

Several teams, including the Crime Branch and four teams of the Special cell, had conducted raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Punjab.

Two of Sagar’s friends were injured in the brawl at the stadium that took place on the intervening night of May 4-5 over a dispute related to the property in Delhi’s Model Town area.

