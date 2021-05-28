Sagar Dhankar murder case: Wrestler Sushil Kumar’s close aide Rohit Karor arrested, 8th so far

Image Source : ANI/FILE Sagar Dhankar murder case: Wrestler Sushil Kumar’s close aide Rohit Karor apprehended

Rohit Karor, a close aide of arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar, has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with Sagar Dhankar murder case. This is the eighth arrest so far in the case that hogged the limelight after Sushil's name was mired.

Sushil Kumar, two-time Olympic medalist, and his friends had assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankaron May 4 at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. Sagar succumbed to injuries a day later.

Earlier, police had arrested four associates of Sushil Kumar. All the arrested men are members of Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gang. Police said that the wrestler, who is presently in a 6-day custody and being interrogated by the Crime Branch, is not cooperating with the investigation.

Sushil Kumar and Ajay Kumar, another accused in the case, were arrested on Sunday from Mundka area in the national capital. They were on a two-wheeler when nabbed by the police. The Crime Branch later took them to three locations in Delhi -- Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, and Chhatrasal Stadium, to recreate the crime scene.

ALSO READ: Video shows Sushil Kumar along with friends attacking wrestler Sagar Dhankar, who died later

Latest India News