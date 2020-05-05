Image Source : PTI Chandigarh: 9 new COVID-19 cases reported from Bapu Dham colony, Sector 30-B, Dhanas village

Coronavirus cases in Chandigarh have notched up to 111 after 9 more cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Tuesday. Out of the new cases, city's Bapu Dham colony, the epicentre of the virus, saw seven new cases in Sector 26, while one reported from Sector 30-B and another from Dhanas village.

A day earlier, five positive cases were reported in Chandigarh. The first case was reported in the city on March 18.

Twenty-one patients have been discharged and one has succumbed to the virus.

Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida has asked all market associations to keep arrangements for hand washing by sanitisers for customers and also a thermal scanner, if possible.

In case of violations of social distancing norms, the permission to open the market will be withdrawn, he informed in a tweet.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 46,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 46,433 including 1,568 deaths while 12,727 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On May 4, the country entered its third extended phase of lockdown that will remain effective till May 17 i.e for two more weeks. However, the latest phase of lockdown have been imposed with certain relaxations including opening of standalone essential, non-essential shops across the country. But the resuming of certain services will highly depend on which zone a particular area will be falling under i.e red, orange, green or containment zones.

