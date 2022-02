An FIR has been registered against two police constables for allegedly assaulting a journalist after the latter questioned them for not wearing helmets while they were riding bikes in Basugaon in Assam on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the journalist namely Jayant Debnath said, "Two policemen on a bike were not wearing helmets, my only fault was that I questioned them saying what message would it give to the general public. They abused, assaulted me in broad daylight. When I told them I am a journalist, they got more furious."