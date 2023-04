India remains concerned about the global economic outlook and geopolitical environment, despite this year's projected growth rate of over six per cent for the country's economy, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. She also told global leaders that the current headwinds and strained global supply chains have put a tremendous pressure on the global economy, marked by persistently high interest rates, northbound inflationary pressures and currency depreciation. The recent turbulence in the banking sector in some advanced economies has further increased the challenges to global economic recovery and increased fiscal pressures, especially on EMDEs and LDCs, she said at the 107th meeting of the Development Committee during the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Continued disruptions to global supply chains are still straining food, fuel and fertiliser supplies, and endangering food and energy security. This is disproportionately impacting the poor, the disadvantaged and the marginalised, particularly in the developing world, the minister observed. "The need of the hour is a people centric, equity driven, consensus-based, and collective approach to face global developmental challenges," the Union minister said. These circumstances challenge multilateralism more than ever before, she told the 'Development Committee' and added that against the backdrop of the WBG's 'Evolution Road Map' discussion, "we encourage the World Bank Group (WBG) to evolve into a bigger and better bank, which is 'fit for purpose' to address the new world challenges".