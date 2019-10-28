Shiv Sena's Diwakar Raote reaches Raj Bhavan | Live Updates

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Sengar's and his brother Atul Sengar have been granted a 72-hour parole to attend the cremation of their younger sibling Manoj Sengar who died in Delhi.

Kuldeep Sengar will be brought to Unnao from Delhi on Monday for the cremation. Atul Sengar, who is lodged in the Lucknow jail, will also be taken to Unnao.

Family sources said that the cremation will take place in the afternoon.