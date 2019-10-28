Shiv Sena's Diwakar Raote reaches Raj Bhavan | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 28, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 28, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari separately today. Raj Bhawan confirms, it is a courtesy visit during Diwali festival. #Maharashtra (file pics) pic.twitter.com/qdH2a8ap3W— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019
Shiv Sena's Diwakar Raote has reached the Raj Bhavan to meet with the Governor. Devendra Fadnavis is expected to also meet the Governor today.
Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Sengar's and his brother Atul Sengar have been granted a 72-hour parole to attend the cremation of their younger sibling Manoj Sengar who died in Delhi.
Kuldeep Sengar will be brought to Unnao from Delhi on Monday for the cremation. Atul Sengar, who is lodged in the Lucknow jail, will also be taken to Unnao.
Family sources said that the cremation will take place in the afternoon.
Delhi: 3 foreign nationals looted in Karol Bagh area last night. According to the complaint filed, the accused were posing as policemen; Investigation being conducted.
Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 240 and PM 10 at 182— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019
in 'Unhealthy' category, in area around Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and India Gate, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/H7c44ocN5u
Delhi: Fire breaks out at a foam factory in Kiradi, 7 fire tenders at the spot— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019
#UPDATE Tamil Nadu: Drilling process underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith Wilson who fell into a 25 ft deep borewell in Nadukattupatti, Tiruchirappalli on 25th October. pic.twitter.com/eUVvb2ANjV— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Saudi Arabia for a 2-day state visit. The aim of the visit will be to strengthen bilateral ties specially in the field of energy and finance.
Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding coalition talks with Benny Gantz, Blue and White party leader who secured the maximum votes from the opposition. This comes as the political landscape in Israel hung in the balance after a result which made neither of the two leaders clear choice from PM office.
Top News