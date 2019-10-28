Monday, October 28, 2019
     
Shiv Sena's Diwakar Raote reaches Raj Bhavan | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 28, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2019 10:54 IST
  • Oct 28, 2019 10:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote to meet Maharashtra Governor

  • Oct 28, 2019 10:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Shiv Sena's Diwakar Raote reaches Raj Bhavan

    Shiv Sena's Diwakar Raote has reached the Raj Bhavan to meet with the Governor. Devendra Fadnavis is expected to also meet the Governor today.

  • Oct 28, 2019 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Kuldeep Sengar gets parole for brother's cremation

    Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Sengar's and his brother Atul Sengar have been granted a 72-hour parole to attend the cremation of their younger sibling Manoj Sengar who died in Delhi.

    Kuldeep Sengar will be brought to Unnao from Delhi on Monday for the cremation. Atul Sengar, who is lodged in the Lucknow jail, will also be taken to Unnao.

    Family sources said that the cremation will take place in the afternoon.

  • Oct 28, 2019 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Delhi: 3 foreign nationals looted in Karol Bagh

    Delhi: 3 foreign nationals looted in Karol Bagh area last night. According to the complaint filed, the accused were posing as policemen; Investigation being conducted.

  • Oct 28, 2019 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Delhi air quality continues to deteriorate

  • Oct 28, 2019 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Fire breaks out at a foam factory in Kiradi, 7 fire tenders at the spot

  • Oct 28, 2019 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Drilling process underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith Wilson

  • Oct 28, 2019 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Saudi Arabia today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Saudi Arabia for a 2-day state visit. The aim of the visit will be to strengthen bilateral ties specially in the field of energy and finance. 

  • Oct 28, 2019 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Netanyahu, Gantz hold coalition talks amid political stalemate in Israel

    Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding coalition talks with Benny Gantz, Blue and White party leader who secured the maximum votes from the opposition. This comes as the political landscape in Israel hung in the balance after a result which made neither of the two leaders clear choice from PM office.

