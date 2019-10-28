Nawaz Sharif's health deteriorates, doctors stop heart medication: Report

The health condition of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has again deteriorated and slipped into the danger zone following a drastic decrease in the blood platelet count, forcing the doctors to stop his heart medication, according to a media report.
According to the new test report on Sunday, the blood platelet count of the 69-year-old Sharif has fallen from 45,000 to 25,000 within a day.
Sharif was rushed to the Services Hospital on Monday night from the anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.
The three-time prime minister on Saturday also suffered angina attack while undergoing treatment at a Lahore hospital. Angina is a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.
