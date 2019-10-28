Monday, October 28, 2019
     
Nawaz Sharif's health deteriorates, doctors stop heart medication: Report

The health condition of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has again deteriorated and slipped into the danger zone following a drastic decrease in the blood platelet count, forcing the doctors to stop his heart medication, according to a media report.

Lahore Updated on: October 28, 2019 21:39 IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

The health condition of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has again deteriorated and slipped into the danger zone following a drastic decrease in the blood platelet count, forcing the doctors to stop his heart medication, according to a media report.

According to the new test report on Sunday, the blood platelet count of the 69-year-old Sharif has fallen from 45,000 to 25,000 within a day.

Sharif was rushed to the Services Hospital on Monday night from the anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.

The three-time prime minister on Saturday also suffered angina attack while undergoing treatment at a Lahore hospital. Angina is a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.

