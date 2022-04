TMC MP Mahua Moitra Thursday asked people in her constituency to inform her if anyone tries to extort money using the name of the ruling party. Moitra, the Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar, also urged people to come forward and break the nexus of corruption without any fear. “Our honourable chief minister has repeatedly said that any kind of extortion by using the name and position of the party would not be tolerated. If anyone in the name of giving jobs… tries to extort money, please lodge a complaint in writing to the police or at my office,” she wrote on her Facebook page.