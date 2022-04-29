COVID: India reports over 3,300 new cases, 60 deaths in last 24 hours; Delhi and Haryana worst hit

Friday, April 29, 2022
     
The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 17,801 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2022 9:31 IST
Image Source : PTI.

People visit Sarojini Nagar market operating on odd-even system as per guidelines set by Delhi govt in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 17,801 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,753
  • India saw a total of 2,496 discharges in last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,377 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 60 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 29), the country saw a total of 2,496 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,30,622.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 17,801 (0.04%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 16,980. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,753. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR data on COVID testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,69,45,383 samples have been tested up to April 28 for COVID-19. Of these 4,73,635 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi COVID tally: 

Additionally, Delhi's fresh COVID-19 cases rose by nearly nine per cent in last 24 hours as the city recorded 1,490 infections on Thursday and two deaths while the positivity rate stood at 4.62 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

It was the seventh consecutive day that the national capital recorded over 1,000 daily new cases. Prior to that, the city had reported 1,604 cases on February 5. The infection tally in the national capital rose to 18,79,948 and the death toll was 26,172, the bulletin stated.

A total of 32,248 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Wednesday, it said. Delhi had reported 1,367 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.50 per cent.

New COVID variant:

Meanwhile, a new variant of the novel coronavirus, BA.12, was found in Bihar's Patna on Thursday. According to the state's health department, the new variant of Omicron was found in the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS).

BA.12 is 10 times more dangerous than BA.2 which was detected during the third wave of coronavirus in the country.

Prof Dr. Namrata Kumari, the HOD of microbiology department of IGIMS, said, "Keeping in view the rising COVID cases, we had started genome sequencing of samples of Omicron variant of corona. There were 13 samples tested and one of them had BA.12 strains. The remaining 12 samples have BA.2 strains."

"We have asked the authority for contact tracing of all the positive samples of Omicron. The BA.12 variant is 10 time more dangerous than BA.2. Though, there is no need to worry. Precaution is required here to protect from it," she said.

The BA.12 variant was first detected in the United States. 

ALSO READ: COVID-19 new variant, 10 times more dangerous than what was detected in third wave, found in Patna

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1   9905   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 16 2304929 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   64199   296      
4 Assam 9   716215   7986      
5 Bihar 32 818261 12256      
6 Chandigarh 65 90811 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 30 1138195 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5250 418  1848526 1070  26172   2
10 Goa 43 241540 3832      
11 Gujarat 99 1213263 20  10943      
12 Haryana 2238 217  978537 363  10619      
13 Himachal Pradesh 62 280596 12  4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 65 449212   4751      
15 Jharkhand 28   429876 5317      
16 Karnataka**** 1751 3905513 116  40099   42 42
17 Kerala*** 2770 33  6468929 300  68966   14 14
18 Ladakh 3   28014   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 95 12  1030550 17  10735      
21 Maharashtra 961 7728628 157  147840   2
22 Manipur 17   135083 2120      
23 Meghalaya 5 92199   1593      
24 Mizoram 744 14  225896 85  696      
25 Nagaland 0   34728   760      
26 Odisha 133   1278767 9124      
27 Puducherry 8 163815   1962      
28 Punjab 178 741612 20  17748      
29 Rajasthan 255 13  1273699 22  9552      
30 Sikkim 3 38696   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 488 41  3415316 32  38025      
32 Telangana 296 20  787539 20  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99957   922      
34 Uttarakhand 460 10  429299 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1394 10  2048879 208  23506      
36 West Bengal 301 13  1996651 21  21201      
Total# 17801 821  42530622 2496  523753 56 60
***For Kerala: 0 death in the last 24 hours, 2 Deaths declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents and 12 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
****Karnataka: 42 deaths due to other causes have been added in the final death list of the State; but the same has not been displayed in the State bulletin dated 28.04.2022
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: COVID pandemic: India's vaccination coverage crosses 188.40 crore

