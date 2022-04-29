COVID: India reports over 3,300 new cases, 60 deaths in last 24 hours; Delhi and Haryana worst hit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. People visit Sarojini Nagar market operating on odd-even system as per guidelines set by Delhi govt in New Delhi.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 3,377 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 60 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 29), the country saw a total of 2,496 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,30,622.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 17,801 (0.04%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 16,980.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,753. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR data on COVID testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,69,45,383 samples have been tested up to April 28 for COVID-19. Of these 4,73,635 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Additionally, Delhi's fresh COVID-19 cases rose by nearly nine per cent in last 24 hours as the city recorded 1,490 infections on Thursday and two deaths while the positivity rate stood at 4.62 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

It was the seventh consecutive day that the national capital recorded over 1,000 daily new cases. Prior to that, the city had reported 1,604 cases on February 5. The infection tally in the national capital rose to 18,79,948 and the death toll was 26,172, the bulletin stated.

A total of 32,248 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Wednesday, it said. Delhi had reported 1,367 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.50 per cent.

New COVID variant:

Meanwhile, a new variant of the novel coronavirus, BA.12, was found in Bihar's Patna on Thursday. According to the state's health department, the new variant of Omicron was found in the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS).

BA.12 is 10 times more dangerous than BA.2 which was detected during the third wave of coronavirus in the country.

Prof Dr. Namrata Kumari, the HOD of microbiology department of IGIMS, said, "Keeping in view the rising COVID cases, we had started genome sequencing of samples of Omicron variant of corona. There were 13 samples tested and one of them had BA.12 strains. The remaining 12 samples have BA.2 strains."

"We have asked the authority for contact tracing of all the positive samples of Omicron. The BA.12 variant is 10 time more dangerous than BA.2. Though, there is no need to worry. Precaution is required here to protect from it," she said.

The BA.12 variant was first detected in the United States.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 16 2 2304929 3 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296 4 Assam 9 716215 7986 5 Bihar 32 2 818261 4 12256 6 Chandigarh 65 5 90811 6 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 30 2 1138195 4 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5250 418 1848526 1070 26172 2 2 10 Goa 43 4 241540 2 3832 11 Gujarat 99 6 1213263 20 10943 12 Haryana 2238 217 978537 363 10619 13 Himachal Pradesh 62 4 280596 12 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 65 7 449212 4751 15 Jharkhand 28 429876 1 5317 16 Karnataka**** 1751 4 3905513 116 40099 42 42 17 Kerala*** 2770 33 6468929 300 68966 14 14 18 Ladakh 3 28014 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 95 12 1030550 17 10735 21 Maharashtra 961 6 7728628 157 147840 2 2 22 Manipur 17 135083 3 2120 23 Meghalaya 5 2 92199 1593 24 Mizoram 744 14 225896 85 696 25 Nagaland 0 34728 760 26 Odisha 133 1278767 7 9124 27 Puducherry 8 1 163815 1962 28 Punjab 178 6 741612 20 17748 29 Rajasthan 255 13 1273699 22 9552 30 Sikkim 3 1 38696 452 31 Tamil Nadu 488 41 3415316 32 38025 32 Telangana 296 20 787539 20 4111 33 Tripura 1 99957 922 34 Uttarakhand 460 10 429299 3 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1394 10 2048879 208 23506 36 West Bengal 301 13 1996651 21 21201 Total# 17801 821 42530622 2496 523753 4 56 60 ***For Kerala: 0 death in the last 24 hours, 2 Deaths declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents and 12 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) ****Karnataka: 42 deaths due to other causes have been added in the final death list of the State; but the same has not been displayed in the State bulletin dated 28.04.2022 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

