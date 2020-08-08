Black box recovered from crashed Air India flight in Kerala

Image Source : BLACK BOX RECOVERED, FLIGHT DATA RECORDE Picture from Air India plane crash site

The digital flight data recorder of the Air India Express flight that crashed at Kerala's Kozhikode airport late Friday has been recovered. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said while the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) has been recovered from the aircraft, the floorboard is being cut to retrieve Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR).

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing at least 19 people and injuring over 100.

Meanwhile, Air India Express has arranged two special relief flights from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage