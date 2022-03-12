BJP's Loni MLA triggers row, calls for blanket ban on meat shops

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV BJP's Loni MLA Nand Kishor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Loni, Nand Kishor, has stoked a fresh controversy with his remark to impose a blanket ban on meat shops. He warned officials that they will be held responsible if meat shops are found operating in his constituency.

"I want to tell the officials, even if a single meat shoop is seen in Loni.... there is a Ram Rajya in Loni. Shall meat shops be allowed in Ram Rajya?" he told a crowd at an event. "People should consume milk and ghee," he added.

Several instances of animals being slaughtered illegally had been reported in Loni ahead of the elections.

The MLA later clarified that he didn't mean a complete ban instead no illegal or non-licensed shops will be allowed.

"I am not prohibiting anyone from eating meat. No shop will be allowed without a license. Those who want to ear meat can go to Delhi," he told India TV.

Nand Kishor retained the Loni seat by a margin of 8,676 votes, defeating Rashtriya Lok Dal's Madan Bhaiya.

