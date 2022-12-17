Bilawal Bhutto row: UP BJP leader announces Rs 2-crore reward for beheading Pak Foreign Min over his remarks

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP BJP leader Manupal Bansal announces Rs 2-crore reward for beheading Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal Bhutto on PM Modi: As Bilawal Bhutto has become the cynosure of criticism following his objectionable remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a local BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh announced a reward of Rs 2 crore to anyone beheading the Pakistani Foreign Minister.

Manupal Bansal, a member of the Zila panchayat of Baghpat, made the announcement while addressing a protest gathering at the collectorate in the district. His statement came as the BJP has staged a nationwide protest against Bhutto.

"Main ailaan kartaa hoon ki jo uss mantri Bilawal Bhutto kaa sarr dhad se alag karegaa, 2 crore kaa inaam mai doongaa (I declare that I will give a reward of Rs 2 crore to anyone who will behead minister Bilawal Bhutto)," Bansal said.

Following his announcement, the crowd chanted, "Manupal Bansal zindabad." Later while speaking to the media, Bansal said that he means what he said and that he stands by his statement.

"Yes, I have made that statement today (December 16). If they are saying such things about our Prime Minister, whom we respect a lot, then we are not going to tolerate such a person. We are having tremendous attachment with our prime minister, and if we have to do anything for him, we will have no problem," Bansal told the news agency PTI.

BJP holds nationwide protests

It should be noted here that the BJP held nationwide protests on Saturday, condemning the derogatory remarks made by Bhutto against PM Modi. Describing Bilawal Bhutto's remark as "highly derogatory and full of cowardice", BJP said the remarks were given to divert global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy in Pakistan.

Earlier on Friday, December 16, BJP workers staged a protest outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi against Bilawal's statement. The BJP said that India's foreign policy is being appreciated globally, while Pakistan is facing backlash from even smaller nations.

What did Bhutto say against PM Modi?

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto had tried to link PM Modi's name with the 2002 Gujarat riots while speaking during a press conference on the sidelines of the UNSC meeting. Bhutto went on to accuse India of trying to destabilise Pakistan's Balochistan region. He said New Delhi was supporting terror activities in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto's unsubstantiated statement came after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's sharp remark in response to Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar's recent allegation that "no country had used terrorism better than India".

