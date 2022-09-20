Bihar: Lightning strike kills 11 in three districts; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Bihar CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of people killed in lightning

Bihar: As many as 11 people died due to lightning in three districts of Bihar. On Monday, lightning killed four people in Purnea, three persons in Supal and four persons in Araria.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his grief over deaths caused by lightning in the state and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the dependants of the deceased.

"An ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each will be given immediately to the dependents of the deceased. Be careful in bad weather," tweeted Bihar CM.

He also cautioned the public and urged them to follow guidelines issued by authorities during extreme weather.

"Follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to prevent thunderstorms. Stay at home in bad weather, stay safe," he added.

Earlier this July Nitish Kumar condoled the death of five people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each to the family members of the deceased.

According to a press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), one death was reported in Siwan, 1 in Samastipur, 1 in Gaya, 1 in Khagaria and 1 in Saran due to thunderstorms.

Earlier the IMD had predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places very likely in Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand etc.

Meanwhile, last month four labourers died in a lightning strike in Bogolu village of Lingapalem mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district.

Also in August, two IndiGo engineers were injured after they were struck by lightning on Saturday at Nagpur airport.

(With inputs from ANI)

