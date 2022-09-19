Bihar: Five cops injured as miscreants pelt stones at patrolling party in Siwan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Bihar: Miscreants pelt stones at patrol deployed to arrest criminal in Bihar's Siwan

Highlights The incident was reported from the Mandrapali village of Bihar's Siwan district

The police had arrived in the area to arrest Satyendra Yadav alias Chotan Yadav

Officials said Yadav's family initiated the attack as soon as officials reached the spot

Bihar: Five police personnel sustained injuries after they were attacked by suspected liquor smugglers in Bihar on Sunday. According to the officials, the incident was reported from the Mandrapali village of Bihar's Siwan district.

The police had arrived in the area to arrest Satyendra Yadav alias Chotan Yadav, an infamous history-sheeter, official reports stated.

Yadav's family initiated the attack as soon as officials reached the spot, officials said. The police personnel were pelted with bricks and stones.

Some women of the family were also involved in the heinous attack, the officials said.

"Yadav and his family members attacked the police with sticks, bricks and stones. Five policemen were injured in the incident. The police vehicle (jeep) was also damaged in the attack. We had reached to arrest Satyendra Yadav, who is involved in three cases," said SHO Dadan Singh.

As per reports, it's not the first attack on the police, the area is infamously known for its liquor mafia. Bihar is a dry state which has banned liquor.

SHO Dadan Singh, constable Sanjeev Kumar, Havildar Sunil Kumar, and driver Krishna Paswan are among those injured and are undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

Earlier on September 7, some miscreants opened fire on police patrolling team in Siwan which resulted in the death of a constable and left one villager injured.

Constable Balmiki Yadav was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Rajesh Kumar, Sub Inspector, Siwan said the incident took place when a police party was returning after conducting a raid.

Three to four people were sitting at a turn on a road and they opened fire when the policemen enquired about their whereabouts.

In the shootout, a villager was also shot, and has been admitted to the Siwan Sadar Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Patrolling team of Siswan police station was coming back from patrolling when they were allegedly shot by four unidentified persons.

The identity of the fourth accused is still being investigated.

(With inputs from ANI)

