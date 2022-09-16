Friday, September 16, 2022
     
  4. Bihar: Robber caught red-handed by passengers on moving train | WATCH

Bihar: Robber caught red-handed by passengers on moving train | WATCH

Bihar news: The passengers also made a video of the thief hanging from the trains that went viral on social media later.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Khagaria Updated on: September 16, 2022 7:54 IST
Image Source : ANI. Bihar: Robber caught red-handed by passengers on moving train.

Highlights

  • Passengers hang mobile phone thief out through window on moving train in Bihar
  • Thief gambled with his life while trying to steal a mobile phone from moving train in Khagaria
  • Passengers also made a video of the thief hanging from the trains that went viral on social media

Bihar news: In Bihar's Khagaria, a thief gambled with his life while trying to steal a mobile phone from the window of a moving train. As soon as this robber tried to snatch the mobile of a passenger by putting his hand in the window of the train leaving the station, the passenger immediately grabbed his hand.

Another railway passenger grabbed the thief's other hand and pulled it. Meanwhile, the train left the station and the thief hung from the window of a moving train for about 15 km. 

The passengers also made a video of the thief hanging from the trains that went viral on social media later.

The passengers of the train took this thief from Sahebpur Kamal station of Begusarai to Khagaria while he was hanging through the window.

According to the passengers, as soon as the train started leaving from the Sahebpur Kamal station in Begusarai, the robber tried to snatch a mobile phone by putting his hand in the window of the train at the end of the platform. Then a passenger grabbed his hand. To help him, the nearby passengers held both his hands.

Meanwhile, in the viral video, the train can be seen running as the thief kept on pleading that his hand would be broken or he would die. He kept pleading with the passengers not to leave his hand from the moving train.

Later, he was handed over to GRP at Khagaria station. His name is Pankaj Kumar. He is a resident of the Sahebpur Kamal police station area of Begusarai. A case has been registered against the thief and he has been sent to jail.

