Milk and vegetable supply to be affected due to Bharat Bandh tomorrow, prices likely to soar. 5 points

Milk and fresh vegetables supply to be affected on January 8 as Central trade unions have called for a strike across the country "to protest against anti-labour policies" of the government. The supply of milk and vegetables will be closed throughout the country. The prices of vegetable are also likely to sore high due to the nation-wide shutdown. Nearly 25 crore people are said to be taking part in this all-India strike. The unions had in September last year adopted a declaration to go on a nationwide strike, seeking reversal of many "anti-worker, anti-people, anti-national policies" of the Government.

Bharat Bandh 2020:

1. Bharat Bandh Date:

January 8, Wednesday

2. Participants in the Strike

The strike will be taken by various industrial trade unions, women’s and farmers’ collectives. This will be supported by left parties and Central trade unions. Unions participating in the strike include All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA). The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC) will also take part.

3. Workers' demands during Bharat Bandh:

The workers will protest against central government policies and press for 12-point common demands of the working class on pay hike, fixing of minimum wage, social security, uniform five-day week, among others.

4. Services to be affected

Banking services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance are expected to be impacted due to Bharat Bandh. Online transactions will, however, not be affected. Government offices and educational institutions will also remain closed.

5. Keep in mind

If you have to buy milk and vegetables, kindly do it today.

