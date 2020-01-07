Image Source : PTI Bharat Bandh on January 8: What we know so far

Bharat Bandh has been declared on January 8 by the central trade unions to protest against the 'anti-labour policies' of the government. "The Central Trade Unions conveyed their firm resolve after the meeting called upon by Union Labour Minister. The General Strike on January 8, 2020, stands," 10 central trade unions in a joint statement.

The unions in their joint statement also added that none of their major issues was addressed by the minister. Here is everything we know so far about the Bharat Bandh called on January 8.

Bharat Bandh: Why are Trade Unions Protesting?

In their joint statement, the 10 CTUs said that the ministry had failed to address any of their most important issues which is why the Bharat Bandh on January 8 would stand. The unions have expressed their displeasure over no Indian labour conference being held since 2015. Privatisation of railways and airports, 100 per cent sale of Air India, Sale of BPCL, BSNL-MTNL merger, Corporation of 49 defence production units are some of the major topics over which the CTUs have called the bandh.

There is also a demand to increase the basic minimum wage to Rs 24,000 from Rs 21,000.

Bharat Bandh: Who all are Protesting?

The protest is majorly comprised of the Central Trade and Labour Unions. 70 students and elected office-bearers of some universities have also joined in the protest against the increased fee structure in universities.

Bharat Bandh: How many Trade Unions are Protesting?

10 trade unions are protesting and will participate in the Bharat Bandh on January 8. these 10 unions are -- INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, UTUC and LPF.

Bharat Bandh: What all services will be affected?

On January 8 Banking services will be severely affected. As banks remain closed, ATMs are likely not to function. Online transactions will, however, not be affected. Government offices and educational institutions will also remain closed on January 8.

Bharat Bandh: 25 crore people likely to participate

"We expect participation of not less than 25 crore of working people in forthcoming National General Strike on January 8, 2020, to be followed by many more actions seeking reversal of the anti-worker, anti-people, anti-national policies of the government," the CTUs said in the joint statement.

Bharat Bandh: CPI appealed people to support all-India strike

Communist Party of India (CPI) has appealed to the people to come out in support of the 'Gamin Bharat Bandh'. D Raja, CPI General Secretary, said the strike and the bandh had been called to draw the attention of the people and the government to the bad state of the economy and the agrarian crisis in the country.

Bharat Bandh: Exams to get affected

Exams in educational institutions including entrance exams are likely to get affected by the Bandh called by the CTUs on January 8.