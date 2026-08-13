Who is Jaspal Singh, 62-year-old lawyer, arrested for attacking Sukhbir Singh Badal?

New Delhi:

Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was on Thursday attacked with a kirpan inside a gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded. He was attacked by a as 62-year-old Jaspal Singh Tejpal who was later taken into custody from the spot. The attack was reported at around 1.45 pm when Badal was coming down the steps of the gurdwara after offering prayers.

Dressed in Nihang attire, Jaspal Singh Tejpal allegedly approached Badal and attacked him with a kirpan. Police personnel who were present at the spot immediately intervened and overpowered him. He is now being questioned as police investigate the circumstances and motive behind the attack.

Who is Jaspal Singh?

Preliminary information says Jaspal Singh is a lawyer originally by profession from Pune and had practised at a court there. He was also associated with the Mata Sahib Devan Ji Gurdwara in Mugat, near Nanded, for around two years.

Earlier in the day, SAD leaders addressed a press conference and termed the attack, which took place around 1.45 pm at the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat, about 15 km from Nanded, an intelligence failure and said the party chief was fine and in high spirits.

Bikram Singh Majithia demands CBI probe

Senior leaders, including Badal's brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia, demanded a CBI probe into the matter. "A Nihang (member of a martial order of Sikhs) attacked Badal with a kirpan (ceremonial dagger) inside the gurdwara. The attacker has been taken into custody," Nanded Superintendent of Police Neelabh Rohan told PTI.

Police officer Santosh Kendre, who was part of the special protection unit, was injured while protecting him. Badal was going down a flight of stairs at the time. Visuals showed Badal walking inside a hospital building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.

Sukhbir Singh Badal came under attack in December 2024

This is not the first time that Sukhbir Singh Badal came under attack. Earlier, he escaped unhurt in December 2024 when a former Babbar Khalsa International terrorist opened fire at him at the Golden Temple entrance. This attack happened despite he is being protected by Z plus category security.

He is also entitled to CISF cover in Punjab and Delhi with a deployment of around 40 personnel. Punjab Police personnel were with him when the attack took place. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the attack. He also called up the SAD chief to enquire about his health. Fadnavis sought information about the incident from the Nanded SP and directed the police to investigate the motive behind the attack, sources said.

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