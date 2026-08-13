Batwara 1947 first review is here; producer Ramesh Taurani calls Sunny Deol 'terrific'

New Delhi:

Sunny Deol-led Batwara 1947 is releasing on August 14, eyeing the Independence Day weekend. While advanced box office reports show a promising start, early reviews of the film have already started to pour in. Seems like producer Ramesh Taurani has watched the Aamir Khan-backed film and has shared his first review of the movie.

Producer Ramesh Taurani reviews Batwara 1947

Sunny Deol reshared Taurani's review of Batwara 1947. He wrote, "Batwara 1947 is a deeply sensitive, moving and truly humanity-glorifying film that deserves to be watched First Day, First Show. It is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of compassion, especially during the darkest chapters of our history."

Praising the lead cast, the film producer further penned, "@iamsunnydeol delivers a terrific and deeply impactful performance. And what a joy it is to see @realpZ doing what she does best on the big screen."

"@azmishabana18, @alifazal9 and @imkarandeol are all exceptional in their respective roles, bringing such depth, intensity and authenticity to the film. @abhimanyusingh.44 is terrific as the villain, creating a character that is both compelling and deeply unsettling", he concluded.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAMESH TAURANI)Ramesh Taurani reviews Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Which film could take the bigger opening?

When asked which film could gain the upper hand at the box office, trade analyst Akkshay Rathie backed Awarapan 2 to open bigger. He believes the sequel has an advantage because of the cult following that the original film has built over the past 19 years.

Rathie also pointed to the much-loved pairing of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, which he feels could work in the film's favour. “When it comes to the business of both the films, in terms of opening, it looks like Awarapan is set to take the bigger one given the kind of cult status it enjoys from its predecessor 19 years ago. And that's absolutely incredible. And again, Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol are a combination that has never failed," he exclusively told India TV.

He also highlighted Aamir Khan's involvement with Awarapan 2, saying his presence could add to the film's prospects. “Plus, you have somebody like Mr Aamir Khan who has been known to be one of the sharpest minds in the business. And with him at the helm of things, I wouldn't be surprised if something truly special comes along.”

Batwara 1947 clashes with Awarapan 2 at the box office tomorrow, August 14.

Also read:

Exclusive: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947; which movie will take a bigger opening in the Independence Day clash?