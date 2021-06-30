Bengaluru metro service timings extended. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : @MDNAMMAMETRO Bengaluru Metro service to start during non-peak hours too.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday said that rail services in the city would be available from 7 AM to 6 PM with a frequency of 5 minutes in peak hours and 15 minutes in non-peak hours from Monday to Friday starting from Thursday, July 1.

However, depending on the patronage, the trains would be operated with increased or decreased frequency, the BMRCL said in a statement.

No service on Saturday and Sunday

There would be no service on Saturday and Sunday on account of COVID-19-induced curfew.

The BMRCL had earlier said that under the Unlock-2 guidelines, the services were available from June 21 from 7 AM to 11 AM and from 3 PM to 6 PM on weekdays and suspension of services on Saturday and Sunday.

Smart-token reintroduced

The BMRCL, which had suspended the token system after the COVID-19 outbreak, has decided to introduce smart tokens for undertaking single journeys from July 1 in addition to the smart cards.

In another development, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa on Tuesday flagged off a 'Kisan' Rail service to New Delhi, with 250-tonne mangoes from Chintamani in Kolar district from the Yelahanka railway station.

"Kisan Rail service plays a vital role in providing best price for farmers' produce and enables them to get access to distant markets to increase their income," Yediyurappa said on the occasion.

The Indian Railways had launched the 'Kisan' Rail service across the country in August 2020 to benefit the farmers and traders of agricultural products and exporters, who were affected by the pandemic since April last year.

