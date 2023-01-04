Woman allegedly stripped at security check at Bengaluru Airport; narrates ordeal on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

In a bizarre incident, a woman alleged that she was forced to remove her shirt during a security check at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The woman, Krishani Gadhvi, took to the microblogging site to narrate the ordeal on Tuesday but did not share other details related to the incident. According to Gadhvi, the security personnel had forced her to remove her shirt, which she described the experience as "really humiliating" and asked, "Why would you need a woman to strip?"

It is worth noting that security checks at the airport are handled and monitored by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Gadhvi, whose social media account identifies her as a "musician" took to Twitter and wrote, "I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you'd never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why would you need a woman to strip?".

Notably, Gadhvi narrated the ordeal on Tuesday evening but, later, deleted both her tweet and microblogging account.

Bengaluru airport responds

In a reply to the tweet, Bengaluru Airport said it has highlighted the issue with the operation department and to the security team managed by CISF. "We deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security force) a Government sovereign," it said. Without clarifying, the airport authority also deleted its tweets.

It is worth mentioning security checks at the airport are a crucial stage that every passenger has to go through. At this stage, the security personnel are entitled to scan the body of the passenger and can ask to remove the belt, wallet and other metal equipment in order to conduct a smooth security check. Often, the security personnel asks passengers to remove their shoes, laptops, power bank and other electronic equipment for safety checks. This sometimes resulted in a heated argument between the irritated passenger and the security personnel.

